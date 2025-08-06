Nigeria: Youth Urged to Fight Corruption, Drug Abuse

Nigerian youths have been called upon to rise as architects of a sustainable future by embracing moral leadership, rejecting corruption, and promoting social justice.

Comrade Leo Benjamin Ebute and the convener, made the call during the 10th edition of the Much Emerging Leaders Summit and Uncommon Mentorship Awards (UMA) 2025, held with the theme "Solutions for a Sustainable Future."

The summit brought together stakeholders from the diplomatic community, government, civil society, and the private sector.

"I am inspired to see such a diverse group of leaders gathered here," Ebute said, noting that the summit over the years has contributed to national development through social impact programmes.

"But we must do more, we need all actors to work together toward a sustainable path that links economic growth, social justice, and environmental stewardship," he added.

He stressed the urgency of tackling corruption, drug abuse and inequality, describing them as threats to Nigeria's future.

"Nigeria has gold but no glory, money but no delight. We have the means but no meaning. That must change," he said.

Ebute expressed delight at the participation of children and women at the summit, describing their empowerment as central to national progress.

"We must break the glass ceiling from the classroom to the boardroom. No one can benefit from a compromised leadership or rampant unemployment," he said.

He said the ongoing MELS schools summit and skills acquisition programme was designed to raise future captains of industry, while also encouraging shared responsibility for building a better Nigeria. "Prosperity, stability, and educated citizens are the bedrock of economic growth and political stability," he said.

The summit was held in collaboration with the Community Network Against Substance Abuse Initiative (CONASTA) and Yinkad Consult Limited.

Also speaking at the event, a lawyer and ambassador of the Community Network Against Substance Abuse Initiative (CONASTA), Dr. Simon Daniel Okoro, urged parents and school authorities to take urgent action in curbing the rising cases of drug abuse among children, particularly in primary and secondary schools.

Okoro warned that drug abuse was fast creeping into academic environments, with many pupils and students unknowingly becoming victims.

"Most people who fall into drug abuse did not choose to become victims at the beginning. They get initiated without knowing the extent of the damage drugs can do to them," he said.

He noted that children are often unaware of the harmful consequences of drugs such as cannabis, tramadol and codeine, many of which now appear in new forms with street names that disguise their identity.

"These new drugs come out every day. When students are getting initiated into them, they may not even know what is happening," he added.

He also called on government agencies, particularly the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), to treat drug offenders from a health-focused perspective. "NDLEA is doing a good job, but we want them to look at it through another lens. Many of those arrested and sent to prison are still drug users because the addiction is already embedded in their system and mind," he said.

He emphasized the need for preventive measures and early intervention. "This is why we are pushing this message--to catch them young. Once a child escapes the cycle of drug abuse, the parent should thank God, because many do not have the resources or capacity to manage a drug victim," he said.

Okoro concluded by urging the government, schools, and the public to embrace a collaborative approach in addressing the menace. "Let us stop criminalising drug victims and begin to reform them. A society that values its young must act before it's too late," he said.