Nigeria: NCAA Suspends Two Valuejet Pilots for Departing Without Clearance At Abuja Airport

6 August 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

Two Pilots working with ValueJet have been suspended by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for what it described as a serious breach of aviation safety protocols at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The two pilots had their licences withdrawn after they were said to have "commenced departure procedures from the designated bay without adhering to the mandatory pre-departure clearance protocols."

NCAA's Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, in a statement issued late Tuesday, confirmed the development, saying NCAA was notified of the violation by the pilots.

A 23-second video posted on the X page (formerly Twitter) of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) showed that the aircraft involved was a CRJ-900ER with registration 5N-BXS.

The aircraft was seen taxiing from its bay with some ground staff maintaining close proximity to the plane indicating that it is not yet cleared to depart. Some of them were seen running away from the aircraft as the pilots taxied with speed from the apron.

The action, according to the NCAA, was "reckless" and endangered the safety of ground personnel and "other airport users, contravening established civil aviation regulations and international safety standards."

The NCAA described the situation as one it views "with utmost seriousness," necessitating immediate enforcement action against the flight crew.

The statement read: "Preliminary information indicates that the pilot in question commenced departure procedures from the designated bay without adhering to the mandatory pre-departure clearance protocols.

"This reckless action endangered the safety of ground personnel and other airport users, contravening established civil aviation regulations and international safety standards.

"The NCAA views this incident with utmost seriousness.

"Consequently, the Authority has taken immediate enforcement action by suspending the licences of the pilot, Captain Oluranti Ogoyi, and the co- pilot, First officer Ivan Oloba with immediate effect.

"This suspension will remain in place pending the conclusion of a full investigation into the incident.

"The Authority hereby reaffirms all stakeholders of its commitment to safety."

