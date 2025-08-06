Liberia: Afell Launches Grassroots Campaign Against Drug Abuse and Domestic Violence

Monrovia — The Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL) has launched a vigorous public awareness campaign targeting drug and substance abuse as well as domestic violence, beginning with a community outreach in West Point, one of Monrovia's most densely populated areas.

Held under the theme "Breaking the Chain," the campaign brought together over 50 residents, including youth, women, and elders, in an effort to educate and engage communities on the growing threats posed by drug abuse and gender-based violence.

Speaking at the event, AFELL First Vice President, Cllr. Bowoulo Taylor Kelley, emphasized the urgent need for collective action. "Drug abuse is destroying the future of our youth, and women are bearing the brunt as their children fall victim," she said. "We must act now--this is everybody's business."

She stressed that substance abuse and gender-based violence are closely linked, calling for a coordinated response from all sectors of society. Kelley also reaffirmed AFELL's support for the upcoming National March Against Drug Abuse, scheduled for August 7, pledging the organization's continued commitment to fighting the growing crisis.

The campaign's interactive session allowed participants to engage directly with facilitators on key topics such as understanding gender-based violence and its impact on communities.

Cllr. Sundaiway Nelson Amegashie, AFELL's Secretary General, led a session on legal pathways to address rape and domestic abuse. "Respect each other and use the law as your tool," she urged participants.

Rev. Chinnie M. Sieh, a registered nurse and co-founder of Home of Dignity, spoke on the link between drug abuse, gender violence, and sexually transmitted infections. She warned of the escalating risks and called for stronger laws and enforcement to curb the crisis.

Atty. Christina Ploe Doe also informed attendees about AFELL's legal aid clinic and ongoing legal awareness programs, particularly for survivors of abuse.

In a statement of appreciation, Nelly Cooper, head of the West Point Women for Health and Development, lauded AFELL's efforts. "This campaign is an eye-opener. We will serve as ambassadors and help spread the message," she vowed.

The outreach was organized in collaboration with the Clooney Foundation for Justice's Waging Justice for Women Fellowship Program and is expected to expand to other high-risk communities across Liberia.