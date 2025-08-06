Liberia: CAF Champions League Qualifiers - Determine Girls Held to Goalless Draw As Langama Shines in Midfield

Dakar, Senegal — Liberia's champions Determine Girls kicked off their CAF Women's Champions League WAFU Zone-A Qualifying Campaign with a hard-fought goalless draw against Ram Kamara FC of Sierra Leone on Tuesday August 5th in Dakar Senegal.

Despite dominating possession and dictating the tempo for much of the match, the Liberian champions failed to find the cutting edge in front of goal, a result that left both fans and players with mixed emotions at full-time.

The match was the first test of regional supremacy for Determine Girls, who entered the tournament with high expectations and a reputation for attacking flair. And while their structure and discipline were on full display, the finishing touch proved elusive.

"We came here to win, and the girls gave everything," said Determine Girls' head coach Robert Lartey. "It's disappointing not to score, but this is tournament football. Every point counts."

Langama Impresses, But No Celebration

In a game that struggled to ignite offensively, midfield engine Diatta Langama was a standout figure breaking up play, recycling possession, and setting the rhythm in the middle of the park. Her performance earned her the Woman of the Match honor, a deserved individual accolade.

Missed Chances and Key Moments

The Liberian side created the better chances throughout the match, with an opportunity falling to their attackers in the second half.

Looking Ahead: August 11 Showdown

The result leaves Determine Girls with one point from their opening group stage match, keeping them very much alive in the race for qualification. The team now shifts its focus to their next fixture on August 11, where nothing short of victory will be the target.

With lessons learned and adjustments to be made, Liberia's champions remain determined and so does Langama, whose quiet intensity now symbolizes the team's collective ambition.