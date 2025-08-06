Liberia: CSA, Internal Affairs Ministry Launch Nationwide Staff Verification Exercise

Monrovia — The Civil Service Agency (CSA), in partnership with the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), has officially launched a nationwide personnel credentials and verification exercise for Ministry staff across all 15 counties of Liberia.

The initiative aims to review employee files, collect essential data, and verify qualifications to enhance compliance, performance management, and decision-making processes within the Ministry.

Speaking at the official commissioning ceremony, CSA Director General Dr. Josiah F. Joekai Jr., emphasized the significance of the exercise in promoting professionalism and accountability in public service.

"This exercise is not just about data collection--it's about building a reliable and accountable civil service," Dr. Joekai said. "It also serves as a precursor to a broader, nationwide credential review and verification process for all Ministry of Internal Affairs staff."

Minister of Internal Affairs Hon. Francis Sakila Nyumalin also addressed the event, expressing appreciation for the CSA's support in implementing the initiative. He described the exercise as a critical step toward institutional reform and workforce development.

Set to begin on August 18, the verification process will cover staff in all 15 counties and underscores the government's ongoing commitment to transparency, efficiency, and improved public service delivery.