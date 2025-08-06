Liberians Launch Global Alliance to 'End Resource Curse' Amid Discovery of 47 Strategic Minerals

Minneapolis, Mn — - A new transnational coalition of Liberian citizens, diaspora leaders, activists, and scholars has officially launched the Resource Equity Alliance of Liberia (REAL) in a bold move to challenge what they call the country's entrenched "resource curse" and push for sweeping constitutional and legislative reforms.

The launch comes in the wake of the recent discovery of 47 strategic minerals across just two of Liberia's 15 counties, a find that members of the coalition argue could either be a generational turning point--or another missed opportunity that deepens inequality and fuels corruption.

Despite Liberia's wealth in iron ore, diamonds, gold, and timber, the country has long struggled with widespread poverty, underdevelopment, and poor governance. REAL says this paradox must end, and it's calling for a complete overhaul of Liberia's legal and economic framework for resource management.

"I have seen the tears of mothers in Kinjor Township, who have been told for years that they live on rich land," said Morris Kiazolu, REAL's Executive Director for Liberia. "Yet they have no clean water, no clinics, and no schools for their children. REAL will be the voice for the voiceless, the strength for the weary, and the arrowhead for justice."

From Protest to Policy: REAL's Non-Negotiable Demands

REAL's formation signals a coordinated push to halt all new natural resource contracts, reverse controversial deals already signed, amend the Constitution, enforce the Land Rights Act, and introduce a new Resource Justice Act mandating fair revenue sharing and community empowerment.

The group specifically calls for the permanent cancellation of the proposed Third Amendment to ArcelorMittal Liberia's Mineral Development Agreement (MDA), allowing the company only to complete its existing contract under strict monitoring, the revocation of a 25-year extension granted to Bea Mountain Mining Corporation, citing "massive violations" and demanding a forensic audit of the company's compliance history.

REAL also plans to mount a global campaign to amend Article 22 of the Liberian Constitution, which currently grants the state full control over land and natural resources, often at the expense of local communities. The group wants this article revised to give host communities a legal equity stake in the resources extracted from their land.

Reforming Revenue Sharing, Land Rights, and Labor Laws

Among REAL's top legislative priorities is the passage of a national revenue-sharing law, mandating that a significant portion of resource revenues go directly to affected counties and communities.

The proposed Resource Justice Act would set a minimum royalty rate of 30%, impose a 25% windfall profits tax, require $5 million annually from each major concessionaire to fund independently managed Community Development Funds, mandate polluters to pre-pay for environmental damage and enforce disclosure of all new mineral discoveries outside existing MDAs.

REAL also intends to push for the Dignity of Labor Act, a law that would guarantee living wages, eliminate exploitative contract work, ensure safe housing and education for workers' children and enforce international labor safety standards.

A Global Diaspora Rises to Reclaim Liberia's Future

Liberians in the diaspora, particularly in the United States and Europe, have pledged to use their remittances, expertise, and networks not just to support their families back home, but to fight for structural change.

"From the diaspora, we have watched with broken hearts as our homeland's potential has been sold for pennies on the dollar," said Yei, a member of REAL's Diaspora Steering Committee. "We are no longer sending remittances to sustain poverty. We are investing our sacred honor to end it."

The group emphasized that REAL is non-political and non-partisan, registered as a 501(c)(3) civil society organization, and intends to build bridges between grassroots communities and diaspora professionals for long-term change.

A Call to Action: "This Is Your Fight"

REAL has issued a nationwide and global call to action for Liberians and friends of Liberia. The organization called on Liberians at home, saying "This is your fight. Your children's future is at stake. Join us."

To the diaspora: "Use your voice, skills, and resources for this sacred cause," And called on international partners: "Stand with us. Demand transparency and accountability."

"This is the defining moral and economic battle of our generation," said REAL's Head of Secretariat, S. Sando Wayne, II, from Minnesota. "The discovery of these 47 minerals is not just a resource--it's a test of our national character. Will we repeat history, or finally break free from it?"

Meanwhile, the group can be reached at [email protected] Website: www.real-liberia.org [Phone Number: 763-340-5083; 862-588-1445].