Liberia: Naymote Reports Major Progress in Citizen-Led Oversight of County Development

Monrovia — NAYMOTE Partners for Democratic Development has reported major progress in citizen-led oversight and governance reforms across Liberia, just two months after deploying County Accountability and Advocacy Teams (CAATs) nationwide. The update was contained in a press statement released by NAYMOTE on Monday, August 4, 2025, highlighting the growing impact of its social accountability initiative.

Supported by UNDP Liberia with funding from the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund, the project is aimed at empowering citizens to track government spending, monitor development efforts, and promote inclusive, transparent governance.

According to the statement, CAAT members have monitored 240 development projects across Liberia's 15 counties between June and July 2025. Of these, 75% are ongoing, while the remainder are delayed due to funding or logistical challenges.

"This is no longer just about deploying monitors--it's about results," said NAYMOTE Executive Director Eddie D. Jarwolo in the release. "Citizens are engaged. Local officials are responding. And together, we're strengthening the foundation for democratic accountability."

County-Level Highlights

In Gbarpolu County, CAAT advocacy led to the resumption of work on the long-abandoned Gbarma Health Center. On July 30, CAAT members also attended a public hearing in Bopolu City, where the County Finance Officer presented a $706,666 draft development budget.

In Lofa County, the team visited the Presidential Palace construction site in Foya District, valued at $10 million, and monitored the delivery of drugs to Tellewoyan Memorial Hospital in Voinjama. While some documentation was not made available, the projects are progressing.

Importantly, Lofa County citizens--thanks to CAAT's advocacy--now have public access to county resolutions, fund disbursement records, and reports on the management of social development funds for the first time.

In Maryland County, CAAT's monitoring of local development funds is strengthening transparency. Hon. Anthony Williams, Representative of Maryland District #2, commended the initiative, stating that it is "an enforcement of accountability on the different jobs we do as politicians."

Transparency Through Technology

The statement also emphasized CAAT's use of ComCare, a digital tool for real-time, gender-responsive data collection on public service delivery. Findings are routinely submitted to county authorities with recommendations for action, reinforcing data-driven decision-making at the local level.

NAYMOTE Pushes for Greater Funding

While celebrating progress, Jarwolo raised concerns over the limited national budget allocation--$186,666 per county--arguing it is insufficient to meet development demands. He proposed allocating $1 million per electoral district, totaling $73 million, to be managed by District Development Councils under legislative and citizen oversight.

"Citizens are no longer spectators," Jarwolo noted. "They are watchdogs and partners in governance. The next step is to match their commitment with adequate public investment."

About the Initiative

The initiative, titled "Empowering Citizens and Communities to Foster Social Accountability and Transparency in Governance and Public Service Delivery," is a joint effort by UNDP Liberia and NAYMOTE, funded by the UN Peacebuilding Fund. It is widely seen as a turning point in advancing participatory democracy and local ownership of development in Liberia.