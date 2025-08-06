Liberia: Grand Kru Appoints Emmanuel Kehkeh As Head Coach, Vows Discipline and Homegrown Talent Focus

Monrovia — In a bold move aimed at revitalizing its football campaign, Grand Kru County Administration and newly reconstituted Joint Steering Committee has appointed seasoned tactician Emmanuel E. Kehkeh as Head Coach of the county's football team for the 2025 National County Sports Meet.

The decision was made official during a highly anticipated general meeting held on Sunday, August 3, 2025 in Barclayville, drawing stakeholders from across the county's sports and administrative sectors.

Kehkeh, who has previously served in top roles with Grand Bassa and Current Margibi FC Coach, brings a wealth of tactical know-how and a reputation for instilling discipline and building competitive squads from the ground up.

Speaking to FrontPage Africa following his appointment, Coach Kehkeh said he was "humbled" by the trust placed in him and outlined a clear roadmap for his leadership.

"This appointment is not just a job, it's a calling. Grand Kru is rich with untapped footballing potential, and I intend to unearth and polish that talent," he said.

"We're going to focus on building a team identity, one that thrives on unity, hard work, and tactical discipline. The people of Grand Kru can expect a team that fights for every ball and plays with pride."

Local First: Justification to Take Place in Grand Kru

In a strong show of commitment to grassroots development, Superintendent Antoinette N. Nimely emphasized that all player justification will take place exclusively in Grand Kru, signaling a decisive shift toward prioritizing homegrown talent.

"We are not bringing players from outside just for names. If you want to play for Grand Kru, you must prove yourself here on our soil," a statement from the county Superintendent Nimely said.

"This is about giving our young men the platform to showcase what they can do. No shortcuts, no favoritism, just fair, local-based recruitment."

New Steering Committee, New Era

In addition to the coaching appointment, the county administration has dissolved the previous steering committee, citing the need for fresh energy and alignment with the new leadership direction. A newly constituted committee has now been put in place, and will work closely with Coach Kehkeh in assembling the squad, organizing logistics, and managing team affairs throughout the tournament.

Coach Kehkeh welcomed the new team and called for collective ownership of the county's sporting future.

"It's not just about me or the committee, this is about Grand Kru. If we are united in purpose, no county can stop us," he declared confidently.

The appointment has already stirred excitement among football fans in the southeast, with many hailing the move as a step in the right direction.

With preparations now underway, the county hopes to surpass its recent performances and reignite its presence in Liberia's most prestigious inter county competition.

"We're not just aiming to participate," Kehkeh concluded. "We're preparing to compete and to win."