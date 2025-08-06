Liberia: LDEA Clarifies in-House Recruitment Process, Vows Fair Vetting and Future Opportunities for Volunteers

Monrovia — The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has issued a formal statement to clarify the ongoing in-house recruitment process amid growing public concern. The agency affirmed its commitment to transparency, fairness, and professional standards as it seeks to strengthen its workforce.

According to the LDEA, the current recruitment exercise is focused on training and transitioning 200 long-serving volunteers into full-time positions, with the Government of Liberia sponsoring their basic law enforcement training. Officials emphasized that this is the first phase of a broader effort to professionalize the agency.

"This initiative is driven by our urgent need for qualified personnel," the agency noted, stressing that those who complete the training will be employed as full-time officers.

To ensure merit-based selection, the recruitment process includes a five-step vetting system: submission of documents, physical assessment, written examination, interview and medical Screening.

The LDEA is currently administering the written test phase, which is considered a key performance metric. The agency made it clear that failure in the written exam results in immediate disqualification from the ongoing phase.

However, officials clarified that disqualified volunteers will not be dismissed from the agency. Instead, they will be categorized based on assessment outcomes and could be reconsidered in future recruitment phases as additional support becomes available.

"We deeply appreciate the years of sacrifice and service by our volunteers," the agency stated, adding that efforts are ongoing to secure the resources needed to train and integrate more personnel.

The LDEA reaffirmed its commitment to building a capable, literate, and professional team to combat drug-related crimes nationwide.

The public is encouraged to support the agency's efforts and report drug-related activities by calling the LDEA Hotline at 0777-133-333.