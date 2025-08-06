Liberia: Joseph E. Zadrozny Named U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Liberia After Ambassador Toner's Early Exit

Monrovia — The United States Embassy in Monrovia has announced the appointment of Joseph E. Zadrozny as the new Chargé d'Affaires following the early retirement of Ambassador Mark Toner.

Mr. Zadrozny, a seasoned diplomat and career member of the Senior Foreign Service, officially assumed his role in August 2025 after beginning his assignment as Deputy Chief of Mission to Liberia in July.

With more than two decades of diplomatic experience, Zadrozny brings extensive leadership and global expertise to the role. According to a release from the U.S. Embassy, Zadrozny, most recently, served as Management Counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria (2023-2025). Before that, he held the position of Chargé d'Affaires, a.i., in Port Moresby, covering U.S. diplomatic relations with Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu.

His career includes numerous key postings in China--including as Consul General in Wuhan--and at U.S. diplomatic missions in Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenyang. He has also served in Germany (Berlin and Frankfurt), Uzbekistan, and Mongolia.

Before joining the Foreign Service in 1998, Zadrozny volunteered with the Peace Corps in Mongolia and later served on its staff in Washington and Honiara, Solomon Islands.

A native of Houston, Texas, Mr. Zadrozny is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and holds a master's degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College. He is a polyglot, fluent in French, Mandarin Chinese, German, Mongolian, and Russian.

The U.S. Embassy expressed confidence that Mr. Zadrozny's appointment will further strengthen the longstanding U.S.-Liberia relationship and continue to advance mutual goals in diplomacy, security, development, and democratic governance.