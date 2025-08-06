Liberia: Labour Ministry Empowers Disabled Youths On Vacation Job Program

Monrovia — Labour Minister Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah Sr. has officially induced several disabled Youths and students into the ongoing National Vacation Job Program from the Ministry's National Vacation Jobs Program for this year.

Addressing the students at the Ministry, Labour Minister Kruah urged employees and senior Management Team to whose departments the vacation jobs students are deployed to accommodate them in harmony.

He also urged the students to take their responsibilities seriously during the two month course of the vacation jobs, stressing that President Joseph Nyumah Boakai considers the disabled community, particularly the youthful members, 'an Integra part of the country that must not be discriminated against in national programs'. The Labour Minister described the program as a medium through which school going youths can be assisted and indoctrinated into the productive labour culture.

Minister Kruah disclosed a slight increase in the number of beneficiaries of the program this year, compared to last year, attributing this to the good will of friendly investment partners.

He added that the program aligns with the President's 'ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID) which aims to improve the economic stimulus of the entire Liberian population, particularly the youth without physical barriers.

Earlier, the Director of Employment Services, Otis Wrehyu, thanked Minister Kruah for the level of support provided in the recruitment process. For their parts, the disabled youth beneficiaries of the program also praised the Labour Minister and Government for their selection, promising to demonstrate discipline in their areas of deployment during the course of the program.