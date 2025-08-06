Ghana: Team Ghana Shine At Inaugural African School Games

GHANA'S student-athletes showcased remarkable talent and determination at the maiden edition of the African School Games held in Algeria, clinching an impressive total of 14 medals -- 2 gold, 3 silver, and 9 bronze.

The multi-sport event, which brought together young athletes from across the continent, saw Team Ghana excel particularly in badminton, where the country secured both of its gold medals.

Adu Moslena Ama Korama and Quarcoo Racheal claimed the top prize with a dominant display in the Badminton Girls Doubles event while the Mixed Doubles badminton saw the pair of Adu-Mintah Obapomba and Adu Moslena Ama Korama proving too strong for the competition.

In the Boys Doubles (Badminton) Adu Melchizedek Takyi and Adu-Mintah Obapomba finished second.

In the Boys Flyweight (Boxing, 50kg), Laryea William emerged silver medal winner while the Boys Lightweight (Boxing, 60kg) event had Ablorh Abdul Rahman earn silver after a spirited campaign just as the Boys Singles (Badminton) event that had Obapomba Adu-Mintah add to Ghana's medal tally.

Team Ghana picked bronze in the Badminton Team Relay Event; Table Tennis: Mensah Michael Agyapong secured bronze in the boys' singles.

Other medal winners included Basketball (3x3) team, Boxing (Light Flyweight, 48kg): Ofori Richardson won bronze.

In Taekwondo (-55kg Girls), Jessica Mensah earned a spot on the podium while some gains were made in athletics in the Girls Triple Jump - Egyan Christiana; Boys Medley Relay and Girls Medley Relay.

The total medal haul of 14 reflects the growing strength of Ghana's school sports system and the immense potential of its youth athletes.

The 2025 African School Games served as a platform for young talents across Africa to compete at a continental level, and Ghana's performance was a sign of brighter days ahead in grassroots sports.