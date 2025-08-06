Ghana: Pres Mahama Commended for Supporting Palestine

6 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The National Imam of the Shia Muslim Community, Sheikh Abubakar Ahmad Kamaludeen, has commended President John Dramani Mahama for the offer of 40 metric tons of food items to the Palestine.

He described the gesture as a "tangible humanitarian intervention" in the face of what it calls an ongoing catastrophe in Gaza.

In a statement issued and copied The Ghanaian Times, the Imam said the donation was remarkable promotion of goodwill and a crucial demonstration of solidarity with the Palestinian people, particularly women and children suffering under siege and occupation.

According to the Imam, the plight of Palestinians especially in Gaza has escalated into a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions, with urgent need for food, medicine, and basic supplies.

Related Articles

He said President Mahama's action was a commendable response rooted in justice and compassion, reflecting Ghana's longstanding commitment to human rights and peace.

"This appears to be the first time Ghana is demonstrating a pragmatic national approach to alleviating the sufferings of the Palestinian people," the statement said.

"At a time when humanity is confronting war crimes and crimes against oppressed people, such gestures are vital and must be emulated by all civilized entities locally, regionally and globally," it added.

The Imam also praised the President's consistent advocacy for a two-state solution and his strong call for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza.

He further acknowledged President Mahama's appeal for the opening of humanitarian corridors into occupied Palestinian territories as an important diplomatic effort in ensuring relief and justice.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.