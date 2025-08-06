Ghana: Pres Mahama Commended for Supporting Palestine

The National Imam of the Shia Muslim Community, Sheikh Abubakar Ahmad Kamaludeen, has commended President John Dramani Mahama for the offer of 40 metric tons of food items to the Palestine.

He described the gesture as a "tangible humanitarian intervention" in the face of what it calls an ongoing catastrophe in Gaza.

In a statement issued and copied The Ghanaian Times, the Imam said the donation was remarkable promotion of goodwill and a crucial demonstration of solidarity with the Palestinian people, particularly women and children suffering under siege and occupation.

According to the Imam, the plight of Palestinians especially in Gaza has escalated into a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions, with urgent need for food, medicine, and basic supplies.

He said President Mahama's action was a commendable response rooted in justice and compassion, reflecting Ghana's longstanding commitment to human rights and peace.

"This appears to be the first time Ghana is demonstrating a pragmatic national approach to alleviating the sufferings of the Palestinian people," the statement said.

"At a time when humanity is confronting war crimes and crimes against oppressed people, such gestures are vital and must be emulated by all civilized entities locally, regionally and globally," it added.

The Imam also praised the President's consistent advocacy for a two-state solution and his strong call for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza.

He further acknowledged President Mahama's appeal for the opening of humanitarian corridors into occupied Palestinian territories as an important diplomatic effort in ensuring relief and justice.