Ghana: LCB Worldwide Ghana Launches 4th Corporate Games

LCB Worldwide Ghana-a leading crisis management and disinfection services provider at the nation's ports, last Saturday launched the fourth edition of its annual Corporate Games, aimed at promoting unity, wellness and collaboration across corporate organisations in Ghana.

The event was inaugurated at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex at Tema-Newtown.

Instituted in 2022, the Corporate Games began as a football tournament and quickly became a signature Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and team-building initiative for Ghana's business community.

This year marks the fourth consecutive edition, highlighting LCB World wide's ongoing commitment to promoting wellness and corporate cohesion.

This edition is scheduled to run for 10 weeks; featuring 16 corporate organisations drawn from both the ports and broader business sectors, including the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF), Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) and Aviance.

This year's format maintained the expanded competitive structure with teams across four zones -- Accra Zone A & B and Tema Zone A & B, underlining the tournament's growing reach.

The Officer in Charge of Operations at LCB, Felix Segbaja explained that the Corporate Games served as more than just a sports competition but rather designed to foster unity and collaboration across diverse organisations, enhance physical fitness and workplace wellness and strengthen partnerships between LCB Worldwide and its industry stakeholders.

He emphasised the importance of the initiative saying, "The games are our corporate social responsibility to promote sports in the country while also building unity among participating organisations."

Meanwhile, Philomena Ocloo, Supervisor of Operations, linked the company's core values of public health and disease prevention to the initiative, stating that the tournament underscores LCB's dedication to protecting lives.

The opening match between LCB and GIFF delivered a thrilling 2-0 score against LCB, showcasing athleticism and determination towards the ultimate prize right from the kickoff.

Both Philomena Ocloo and Felix Segbaja praised the high level of participation, sportsmanship and organisational support, noting that the event laid a strong foundation for even broader editions in the future.