Ghana: LCB Worldwide Ghana Launches 4th Corporate Games

6 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Ken Afedzi

LCB Worldwide Ghana-a leading crisis management and disinfection services provider at the nation's ports, last Saturday launched the fourth edition of its annual Corporate Games, aimed at promoting unity, wellness and collaboration across corporate organisations in Ghana.

The event was inaugurated at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex at Tema-Newtown.

Instituted in 2022, the Corporate Games began as a football tournament and quickly became a signature Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and team-building initiative for Ghana's business community.

This year marks the fourth consecutive edition, highlighting LCB World wide's ongoing commitment to promoting wellness and corporate cohesion.

Related Articles

This edition is scheduled to run for 10 weeks; featuring 16 corporate organisations drawn from both the ports and broader business sectors, including the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF), Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) and Aviance.

This year's format maintained the expanded competitive structure with teams across four zones -- Accra Zone A & B and Tema Zone A & B, underlining the tournament's growing reach.

The Officer in Charge of Operations at LCB, Felix Segbaja explained that the Corporate Games served as more than just a sports competition but rather designed to foster unity and collaboration across diverse organisations, enhance physical fitness and workplace wellness and strengthen partnerships between LCB Worldwide and its industry stakeholders.

He emphasised the importance of the initiative saying, "The games are our corporate social responsibility to promote sports in the country while also building unity among participating organisations."

Meanwhile, Philomena Ocloo, Supervisor of Operations, linked the company's core values of public health and disease prevention to the initiative, stating that the tournament underscores LCB's dedication to protecting lives.

The opening match between LCB and GIFF delivered a thrilling 2-0 score against LCB, showcasing athleticism and determination towards the ultimate prize right from the kickoff.

Both Philomena Ocloo and Felix Segbaja praised the high level of participation, sportsmanship and organisational support, noting that the event laid a strong foundation for even broader editions in the future.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.