Ghana: African Leaders Urged to Uphold Integrity

The Executive Director of the West Africa Nobles Forum (WANF), Dr Dee Otibu-Asare, has urged leaders across the sub-region to uphold integrity and place moral character above personal gain, stressing that "a man of integrity prizes his character above monetary security."

He said true nobility lies in personal accountability, honesty, and the courage to make ethical decisions, even in difficult circumstances.

Dr Otibu-Asare made the call during the 38th Annual Congress and Awards Night of the West Africa Nobles Forum, held on Thursday in Accra.

The event aimed at honouring individuals who have demonstrated high personal, financial, and moral integrity, and reaffirming the Forum's mission to promote ethical leadership and upright living across West Africa.

He noted that the WANF, established in 2003, was not merely a ceremonial body but a platform that has consistently championed the cause of integrity through conferences, seminars, and public engagements. The Forum currently boasts over 3,000 members across the region, many of whom are regarded as role models in their fields.

Thirteen new members were inducted into the Forum for their outstanding character and contributions to national development.

The honourees included the Igbo Sub-Chief of Dome-Kwabenya in the Greater Accra Region; Dr Tony Ulasi, politicians Mr Paul Asare Ansah, Mr Eric Opoku, and Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, entrepreneur Mr Richard Kwame Adjei, and educationists Mrs Emelia Rose Quartey, Mr Happy Agbenyenu V., and Professor Samuel Oheneba-Dornyo.

Also the Vice-President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, entrepreneur and banker Mrs Latifa Adekanla, banker Mr Samuel Bonsu Sekyere, Prince Obiri Yeboah, and banker Mr Questus V.Q. Quartey.

"A man of integrity is someone others can count on. He will always do what he says he will do," he emphasised, urging recipients to be honest, transparent, and committed to their promises.

Dr Otibu-Asare also announced plans to establish the West Africa Centre for Nobility and Stewardship to promote mentorship and ethical leadership, calling on stakeholders to support the initiative.

The Chief Executive Officer of Graceland International School, Mrs Stella Dartey, described integrity as the alignment of one's words, actions, values, and intentions. "Integrity is the anchor that steadies the ship. It is doing what is right, even when no one is watching," she said.

She referenced biblical texts, C.S. Lewis, and African realities to underscore the urgent need for ethical leadership. According to her, the lack of integrity has resulted in poor infrastructure, mismanaged public funds, and broken trust. "We have seen roads never built despite allocated budgets, schools without learning materials, and hospitals with no beds. These are not merely policy failures; they are failures of integrity."

Despite these challenges, she expressed hope in the rise of a new generation of leaders--tech innovators, reformers, and civic voices--who are committed to changing the narrative.

Mrs Dartey urged members of the Forum and all West Africans to be examples of ethical leadership, mentors to the youth, and advocates for justice. "Our nobility must be rooted in integrity, not merely in titles or honorifics," she said.