Ghana: Wassce Begins With Practical Session - 461,640 Candidates Take Part

6 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Appiah-Amponsah

The 2025 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates commenced yesterday with practical sessions ahead of the main written papers across the country.

A total of 461, 640 registered candidates are participating in this year's exam, comprising of 207,381 males and 254,259 females which reflects a 0.2 per cent increase from last year's total number.

The written component of the exams is scheduled to take place from August 20, to September 19, 2025, covering 65 subjects, with each candidate expected to sit an average of eight papers.

Addressing the media earlier Monday, the Acting Director-General of Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Ernest Kofi Davis, confirmed that the exams would be held at 701 centres nationwide.

Related Articles

He emphasised that the GES is collaborating with the West African Examinations Council and national security agencies to ensure the integrity and safety of the examination process.

"We are taking adequate security measures," Prof. Davis stated. "There will be security escorts and posts in schools, particularly in conflict-prone areas such as Nkwanta and Bawku, where visible security presence has been arranged."

Prof. Davis urged candidates to prepare thoroughly and avoid any form of malpractice.

"Candidates should focus on independent work and avoid relying on so-called 'APO' or leaked materials, which will not be available," he warned. "Any student caught cheating will face severe consequences."

He also issued a strong warning to supervisors and invigilators, urging them to uphold professional standards in order to avoid facing disciplinary committee.

"Any invigilator or supervisor found engaging in malpractice will be dismissed," he said, adding that the GES Council had authorised such disciplinary action to safeguard the integrity of the examinations and the broader education system.

Prof. Davis further encouraged candidates to put in their best effort and come out with flying colours.

The GES expressed its appreciation to teachers, parents, and all stakeholders for their continued support and called for nationwide cooperation to ensure a smooth and incident-free examination period.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.