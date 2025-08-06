Ghana: Wassce Begins With Practical Session - 461,640 Candidates Take Part

The 2025 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates commenced yesterday with practical sessions ahead of the main written papers across the country.

A total of 461, 640 registered candidates are participating in this year's exam, comprising of 207,381 males and 254,259 females which reflects a 0.2 per cent increase from last year's total number.

The written component of the exams is scheduled to take place from August 20, to September 19, 2025, covering 65 subjects, with each candidate expected to sit an average of eight papers.

Addressing the media earlier Monday, the Acting Director-General of Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Ernest Kofi Davis, confirmed that the exams would be held at 701 centres nationwide.

Related Articles

He emphasised that the GES is collaborating with the West African Examinations Council and national security agencies to ensure the integrity and safety of the examination process.

"We are taking adequate security measures," Prof. Davis stated. "There will be security escorts and posts in schools, particularly in conflict-prone areas such as Nkwanta and Bawku, where visible security presence has been arranged."

Prof. Davis urged candidates to prepare thoroughly and avoid any form of malpractice.

"Candidates should focus on independent work and avoid relying on so-called 'APO' or leaked materials, which will not be available," he warned. "Any student caught cheating will face severe consequences."

He also issued a strong warning to supervisors and invigilators, urging them to uphold professional standards in order to avoid facing disciplinary committee.

"Any invigilator or supervisor found engaging in malpractice will be dismissed," he said, adding that the GES Council had authorised such disciplinary action to safeguard the integrity of the examinations and the broader education system.

Prof. Davis further encouraged candidates to put in their best effort and come out with flying colours.

The GES expressed its appreciation to teachers, parents, and all stakeholders for their continued support and called for nationwide cooperation to ensure a smooth and incident-free examination period.