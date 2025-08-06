Ghana: Trade Minister Inaugurates IMC to Revive Komenda Sugar Factory

In a decisive move by the government to revive the long-dormant Komenda Sugar Factory, the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry has inaugurated an Interim Management Committee (IMC) to lead the operational turnaround of the factory.

The inauguration, held on Monday at the Ministry's Conference Room, marks a renewed national effort to restore the factory to full functionality and economic relevance.

Inaugurating the Committee, the Minister of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Mrs Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, emphasised the significance of the factory as a "prized national asset" initiated under the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) government but left to deteriorate due to a host of operational and supply chain challenges.

She recounted the factory's history, which dates back to 2013 when the Government of Ghana contracted Seftech India Pvt to construct a sulphurless sugar plant on a turnkey basis. Designed to produce 125 metric tonnes of sugar daily, with plans to expand into ethanol production and power generation, the project initially cost $36.25 million, funded through a loan from India EXIM Bank and a grant from EDAIF, now Ghana EXIM Bank.

Despite subsequent efforts, including the engagement of Park Agrotech as a strategic investor in 2020 and the involvement of West Africa Agro- Tech Company Limited (WAATCO) under the 1D1F initiative, the factory has yet to achieve sustainable operations. "In spite of these interventions, several attempts to operationalise the factory have not been successful," the Minister noted.

To break this cycle, the Minister announced that President John Dramani Mahama's government has constituted a high-level IMC tasked with diagnosing and addressing the root issues hindering the factory's viability.

The six-point Terms of Reference given to the IMC include conducting a technical assessment of the factory's assets, reviewing its financial and business viability, evaluating the sugarcane raw material supply chain, identifying a credible strategic partner, reviewing the Ministry's operational roadmap, and proposing a transition plan toward full operations.

Mrs Ofosu-Adjare underscored the broader national significance of the project: "The Komenda Sugar Factory holds the potential to create enormous jobs in the catchment area and cut down on the volume of sugar imports into the country."

She added that the Ministry was committed to supporting the IMC with the resources required to fulfil its mandate effectively.

In his response, the chairman of the IMC, Kwame Owusu Sakyere, expressed appreciation to the President and the Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry for entrusting the committee with the task of reviewing the factory.

"We are honoured by the confidence reposed in us," he said. "We pledge to diligently work on the Terms of Reference and deliver within the timelines assigned to us."

Other members of the committee are Douglas Mensah, Mr John Doku, Lt/Col (Rtd) George Afful, and Mr Ransford Vanni Amoah.

The Committee is expected to submit its preliminary findings and recommendations to the Ministry within eight weeks.

The inauguration of the IMC signals a renewed determination by the government to breathe life into one of Ghana's key industrial initiatives and transform it into a sustainable source of employment and import substitution.