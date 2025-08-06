Liberia: Key CDC Figures Poised to Exit As Party Alliances Collapse and Crisis Deepens

MONROVIA - The Coalition for Democratic Change, once the dominant political force that swept George Manneh Weah to power in 2017, is unraveling fast. Less than two years after its electoral defeat, the party is hemorrhaging allies, expelling top officials, and bracing for splinter movements led by its stalwarts.

A significant blow comes with the quiet but strategic exit of Montserrado County Senator Saah Hardy Joseph. A longtime Weah loyalist, Joseph has reportedly registered a new political party, the People's Action Party (PAP), which might end his two-decade allegiance to the CDC.

Sources have confirmed to The Liberian Investigator that Joseph plans to launch PAP soon. He has been absent from CDC since losing the elections.

"Senator Joseph is done with the CDC. His silence is his strategy," said a senior party source who requested anonymity. "He has the structure, the resources, and the political history to launch a viable presidential bid. And he knows the CDC is no longer a winning platform."

His move comes just weeks after the party expelled Deputy Speaker Thomas P. Fallah, another top figure who recently openly expressed his support for President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's administration.

He was expelled in December 2024, for his alleged involvement in the ousting of former Speaker J. Fonati Koffa from the post. The CDC's National Executive Committee, acting on recommendations from its Disciplinary Committee, expelled him and gave other suspended lawmakers seven days to reaffirm their loyalty or face similar consequences at the time.

Fallah, during a tour in Lofa County, expressed support for Boakai's Unity Party-led government.

A Party in Decline

Since its 2023 electoral loss, the CDC has spiraled into internal feuding, a shrinking support base, and leadership paralysis. With Weah retreating from public political life, insiders describe a party gripped by fear, disillusionment, and confusion.

The disintegration has been compounded by the exit of its two major coalition allies: the National Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Liberia People Democratic Party (LPDP). The two parties helped form the CDC in 2016, but now publicly denounce their past alliance.

On March 31, 2025, NPP Chairman George Sylvester Mulbah branded the coalition "a mistake," vowing never to rejoin an arrangement where the NPP is treated as a "stepchild." The LPDP, under Moses Kollie, also withdrew, citing betrayal and marginalization during the CDC's six years in power.

Their departure has left the CDC hollowed out. Having once been the governing coalition, it now struggles with basic operations, including reportedly losing control of its Congo Town headquarters due to unpaid debts.

Divisions in the Legislature

The CDC's internal turmoil spilled into the House of Representatives, where the party continued to support J. Fonati Koffa as Speaker despite the Unity Party-aligned majority electing Richard Koon. The standoff led to months of legislative gridlock, with the CDC accusing the Boakai administration of trying to "plunder" the national budget by pushing legislation through what it calls an unconstitutional leadership. However, several lawmakers from the CDC supported removing Cllr. Koffa.

Fallah's Rebellion and the Rise of a New Bloc

Despite his expulsion, Deputy Speaker Fallah is regaining political ground. His supporters have launched the FALLAHCIAN MOVEMENT, pledging support to Boakai's "ARREST" agenda and prioritizing national development over party loyalty.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Honorable Fallah's decision is patriotic," the group stated in a June 25, 2025, release. "We proudly support the government's vision and initiatives to promote social and economic growth."

Analysts see the movement as evidence of broader realignment within the CDC's legislative wing.

From Majority to Marginal

The CDC's fall from power has been swift. Once the dominant force in the National Legislature, it is now consumed by infighting, leadership voids, and fading influence.

"The CDC of 2017 no longer exists," said former Solicitor General Sayma Syrenius Cephus during a radio appearance in July. "It's a broken house. People are jumping ship because they know it's sinking."

Some party insiders are pushing for a total overhaul of the leadership.