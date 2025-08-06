West Africa: Ecowas Parliament Delegation Visits LDEA, Pledges Regional Cooperation On Drug Fight

A high-powered delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament on Tuesday visited the headquarters of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) in Monrovia, signaling growing regional attention to Liberia's intensifying drug crisis.

The delegation, led by Senator Edwin Snowe, Chair of Liberia's delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament, included key figures from the Mano River Union, as well as Liberia's Legislature and Executive Branches.

Speaking during the visit, Snowe said the engagement came at a crucial moment as Liberia prepares to launch a national anti-drug campaign on August 7. He noted that the country's increasing drug problem requires collective national and regional action.

"We are here in solidarity and support," Snowe said. "Liberians have spoken clearly about the need for urgent intervention, and we in the ECOWAS Parliament are committed to supporting Liberia's fight against drug trafficking and abuse."

Deputy Director for Administration Gwee Porkpah spoke on behalf of the LDEA, as Director General Anthony K. Souh was attending another official engagement. Porkpah welcomed the delegation and provided a comprehensive overview of the agency's operations. He cited inadequate manpower, insufficient logistical resources, low staff salaries, and a heavy dependence on volunteers as major constraints. He appealed for legislative backing to strengthen Liberia's drug laws and improve judicial processes for drug-related offenses.

"We need not only enforcement but sustained public education on the dangers of drug use," he stressed.

Madam Precious Rue, who also works with the LDEA, presented troubling statistics on drug-related arrests and seizures covering the period from 2024 to 2025. Rue disclosed that narcotics valued at over L$940 million--equivalent to US$4.9 million--had been confiscated.

Grand Cape Mount, Lofa, and Sinoe counties recorded the highest number of arrests. Rue also underscored the logistical hurdles faced by LDEA officers in rural areas, where poor infrastructure hampers operations and communication.

The ECOWAS delegation expressed appreciation for the LDEA's transparency and lauded the agency's efforts despite operating under difficult conditions. Members of the delegation pledged to work more closely with Liberia and other member states to implement sustainable, cross-border strategies to curb the trafficking and consumption of narcotics across West Africa.

"Drug abuse is not just Liberia's problem--it's a West African crisis," said one ECOWAS official. "We must act together, and we are ready to strengthen our collaboration with Liberia."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia West Africa Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Later joining the session, LDEA Director General Anthony K. Souh thanked the delegation for its visit and echoed the need for international cooperation.

"Organized, transnational drug crime threatens the future of our youth and the security of our region," Souh said. "Your visit and commitment reaffirm that this is a shared battle--and we are grateful."

The ECOWAS delegation's visit comes amid growing public demand for aggressive government action to combat the rising tide of drug use and trafficking in Liberia. The upcoming anti-drug campaign, scheduled for Thursday, August 7, in Monrovia, is expected to draw wide participation from civil society, law enforcement, and international partners.

Women, in particular, have grown fed up and angry. They plan to march to Capitol Hill, calling on the government to be proactive, robust, and more decisive in curtailing the rampant spread of narcotic drugs across the country.