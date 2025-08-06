Nigeria: Health Insurance - Over 190m Nigerians Still Uninsured - Providers

... Call for urgent reforms, transparency, political will

The Healthcare Providers Association of Nigeria, HCPAN, Lagos State Chapter, has raised alarm over the dismal health insurance coverage in the country, revealing that more than 190 million Nigerians remain uninsured despite over two decades of government-led initiatives to achieve universal health coverage, UHC.

The expressed concern at the association's Midyear Extraordinary General Meeting and Capacity Building Programme, themed "Appraisal of Health Insurance Coverage in Nigeria: Business Opportunity for Healthcare Providers," which brought together stakeholders from across the public and private health sectors to examine gaps in coverage and chart a path forward.

Speaking, the Chairman of HCPAN Lagos, Pharm. Abiola Paul-Ozieh, described the current situation as a national embarrassment.

"It is both disheartening and unacceptable that after over twenty years of health insurance in Nigeria, more than 90 percent of our population remains uncovered. We cannot achieve universal health coverage with this level of exclusion."

Paul-Ozieh called on the National Health Insurance Authority, NHIA, and all levels of government to harmonise federal and state policies, close awareness gaps, and lead by example in implementation.

"Nigerians are tired of beautiful policies on paper. They want to see leadership in action, accountability, and results," she added.

Also speaking, HCPAN National President, Dr. Austin Aipoh, decried the poor enforcement of the NHIA Act, which mandates compulsory health insurance for all citizens.

"The Act is there, but enforcement is practically non-existent. The result is that families continue to bear the cost of illness alone, which keeps pushing millions into poverty," Aipoh lamented.

"We need sustained funding, a nationwide public education drive, and--above all--the political will to implement the law in spirit and letter."

Aipoh acknowledged the NHIA's recent revision of provider tariffs as a step in the right direction, but warned that rising inflation and economic volatility were neutralising those gains.

Delivering the keynote address, Registrar of the Institute for Healthcare Finance and Management, Dr. Kalada Richard said Nigeria's current health insurance landscape represents both "a public health tragedy and a wasted economic opportunity.

"We're a country of over 200 million people, yet only around 20 million are covered. That leaves roughly 180 to 190 million Nigerians paying out-of-pocket. That's not only a massive financial burden for households; it's also a lost business opportunity for providers and insurers."

Richard recommended adopting flexible, tech-driven community-based insurance models to bring informal sector workers the majority of Nigeria's workforce into the fold. He also advocated targeted subsidies for the poor and vulnerable.

Chairman of the event and Chief Medical Director of St. Rachael Hospital, Lagos, Dr. Anthony Omolola, identified public distrust as a major obstacle to enrolment. "Many Nigerians still don't see value for money in health insurance. When people pay and can't access care, they lose faith in the system. For health insurance to work, the NHIA must build public trust through transparency, responsiveness, and quality service delivery."

The forum ended with a unified call for stronger collaboration between public and private stakeholders. Attendees urged the NHIA to launch a nationwide enrolment drive, integrate digital tools for registration and claims, and actively engage healthcare providers in shaping and monitoring policies.

Healthcare providers at the meeting reaffirmed their commitment to advancing health insurance in Nigeria not just as a right, but as a reliable, sustainable system for all.