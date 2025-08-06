Nigeria: NESG - High Interest Rate, Insecurity Responsible for Low Economic Growth

5 August 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Peter Egwuatu

...as manufacturing records steepest decline

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group, NESG, says the country's economic growth rate slowed down in July, 2025.

In the latest NESG-Stanbic IBTC Business Confidence Monitor, BCM, report for July 2025, it linked the decline to high interest rates and insecurity, which took a toll on businesses.

The report stated: "The manufacturing sector led the business slowdown, recording the steepest decline.

"At the start of the third quarter of 2025, businesses in Nigeria sustained a positive performance, with the index remaining in the expansion region for the seventh consecutive month.

The Current Business Index slightly declined to 105.4 points in July, down from 113.6 points in June 2025.

"This slowdown in business performance is attributed to several headwinds, including constrained access to finance due to high interest rates, insecurity, and insufficient power supply. These factors weakened operational stability and business profitability".

On sectoral analysis, the report revealed a general deceleration across various sectors and broader economic activities.

" The steepest decline was recorded in Manufacturing, which slipped into the contraction region at 98.0 index points.

"Meanwhile, Non-manufacturing (112.6), Agriculture (107.0), Trade (103.2), and Services (101.9) also saw a slowdown in activity compared to June 2025.

Despite the overall positive business sentiment, structural challenges hindering growth were more pronounced at the sectoral level.

"Key sub-indices of the BCM export, supply order, prices, and employment posted lower values relative to June 2025," the report stated.

Accordig to the report: " In contrast, the cost of doing business slightly reversed the upward trend in July, as reflected in input prices during the period. In addition, input prices surged during the period.

"Businesses highlighted major constraints, including limited access to financing, unreliable electricity supply, inconsistent economic policies, high commercial lease and rental costs, and insecurity."

"These persistent issues continue to challenge business resilience and limit the potential for sustained growth in Nigeria's business environment."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.