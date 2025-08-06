Ghana: ECG Cautions Public Against Unauthorised Meter Transfers

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has cautioned the public against the unauthorised transfer of electricity meters, describing the act as illegal and punishable by law.

According to ECG, all meters issued by the company were registered to specific locations and must not be moved without formal approval.

Unauthorised transfers, the utility provider says, could disrupt billing systems, cause service challenges, and result in legal action.

The General Manager for External Communications at ECG, Dr Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, explained that meter transfers were strictly regulated and permitted only under specific conditions.

"A meter issued by ECG is registered to a particular location. It cannot be transferred, especially from immovable structures such as residential buildings," he said.

However, he clarified that meter transfers were allowed only for movable structures, such as containers and kiosks, and even then, only within the same ECG district.

"These transfers must be carried out by ECG-authorised personnel upon official request. Transfers involving permanent or immovable structures are strictly prohibited," Dr Ayiku emphasised.

He warned that customers who move meters without authorisation risk facing criminal prosecution.

"Transferring a meter without ECG's consent is a violation of both company policy and national laws. We urge customers to follow due process," he added.

He urged the public to report any suspicious meter activity or irregularities through its district offices or verified communication channels.

Dr Ayiku admonished ECG customers to support its efforts in ensuring a reliable and safe power supply.