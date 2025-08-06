Africa: GIPC Gears Up for Up-Coming Africa Singapore Business Forum 2025

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) is once again taking centre stage in the country's investment drive as it prepares to join other government organisations in representing Ghana at the prestigious Africa Singapore Business Forum (ASBF) slated for August 26 to 28.

Under the strategic leadership of its forward-thinking Chief Executive Officer, Mr Simon Madjie, the Centre has intensified its mission to attract high-value investments, promote international trade, and align Ghana's investment agenda with the government's broader economic transformation policies.

Mr Madjie has implemented several bold measures to make Ghana a preferred investment destination. His vision is anchored on efficiency, innovation, and strategic positioning in the global market.

With the Africa Singapore Business Forum serving as a prime platform for forging partnerships between Africa and Asia, GIPC will be holding the fort for the government of Ghana, showcasing the country's vast investment opportunities and competitive advantages.

A strategic platform for Africa-Asia collaboration

The Africa Singapore Business Forum, organised by Enterprise Singapore, is recognised as the premier platform for promoting trade and business exchange between the two regions. Since its inception in 2010, it has hosted over 5,000 business and government leaders from more than 50 countries, enabling high-level discussions, networking, and investment facilitation.

The 2025 edition, scheduled for August 26 to 28 at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront in Singapore, will run under the theme "Bridging Capabilities, Charting Sustainable Growth."

The event is expected to attract over 700 delegates from across Singapore, Asia, and Africa, including policymakers, investors, and industry leaders. Participating countries include Ghana, South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Egypt, and Singapore, among others.

Key discussion areas will include Africa's growing economic integration, the transformative role of fintech and logistics, solutions for rapid urban development, and emerging opportunities in green energy and carbon markets. Business matching sessions will be a major highlight, enabling African and Singaporean companies to explore concrete partnership and investment possibilities.

The forum comes at a time when trade between Africa and Singapore has been steadily increasing. In 2023, bilateral trade reached 12.4 billion US dollars, while Singapore's cumulative foreign direct investments into Africa stood at 24.0 billion US dollars as of 2022. For Ghana, this platform presents a unique opportunity to attract investments that align with its development priorities.

GIPC's bold reforms and visionary leadership

Since assuming office, Mr Simon Madjie has introduced transformative reforms aimed at making GIPC more responsive and investor-friendly. One of his key innovations is the introduction of a 24-hour premium service to expedite investment registration and approvals. This service significantly reduces bureaucratic delays, enhances efficiency in processing investor applications, and improves service delivery to both local and international investors.

In line with Ghana's decentralisation agenda, Mr Madjie has outlined plans to map investment opportunities in every district across the country. This data-driven approach will allow GIPC to effectively market each region's unique economic potential to prospective investors during its sensitisation tours. To complement this, he intends to establish regional directors in all 16 regions of Ghana to oversee investment promotion activities and directly support regional ministers in marketing their territories.

Recognising the strategic value of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the CEO is setting up a dedicated AfCFTA Desk within GIPC. This unit will coordinate the Centre's efforts to leverage the world's largest single market, offering Ghana a powerful advantage in attracting businesses seeking access to over 1.4 billion consumers across Africa.

Furthermore, the Centre is in the process of reviewing the GIPC Act, with the aim of transforming the institution into a full Authority. This upgrade will strengthen its mandate, operational capacity, and ability to implement investment-friendly policies more effectively.

The CEO has also proposed the creation of a dedicated investment page for all regional ministers, developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry as well as other relevant agencies. This will provide regional leaders with the tools to promote their areas more effectively.

These reforms demonstrate Mr Madjie's commitment to aligning GIPC's operations with the government's broader economic policies, especially in positioning Ghana as a strategic gateway to Africa for global investors.

Connecting Ghana to the world

The Africa Singapore Business Forum offers Ghana a high-value platform to showcase its readiness for large-scale investments in key sectors such as digitalisation, manufacturing, agribusiness, green energy, and sustainability. With Ghana's stable political climate, strategic location, and active participation in AfCFTA, the country is well-placed to attract companies looking for a reliable base in West Africa.

At the forum, Mr Madjie will engage with senior government officials, leading investors, and global business executives. His mission is to present Ghana not only as an attractive investment destination but also as a competitive partner in advancing Africa-Asia trade and innovation.

Enterprise Singapore, the organisers of ASBF, has emphasised that the event will focus on building sustainable growth models for emerging economies. Singapore's Minister in charge of Trade Relations, Ms Grace Fu, will deliver the opening address, alongside other influential speakers such as Samaila Zubairu and Stephen Jennings. Ghana's inclusion in such high-level discussions underlines the nation's growing importance in global investment dialogues.

The 24-Hour economy and Ghana's investment drive

The concept of a 24-hour economy has been gaining attention as countries explore ways to optimise productivity, enhance service delivery, and attract international business. For Ghana, the 24-hour economy represents an opportunity to strengthen sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, tourism, and financial services by operating beyond traditional working hours.

GIPC's 24-hour premium service for investment registration is a direct example of how this concept can be applied to improve efficiency and investor satisfaction. By ensuring that critical services are available around the clock, Ghana sends a clear message to investors that it values their time and is committed to facilitating smooth business operations.

In the context of global trade, where time zones and deadlines are critical, the 24-hour economy gives Ghana a competitive edge. It allows the country to engage seamlessly with partners across Asia, Europe, and the Americas without being restricted by local working hours. For a trade hub like Singapore, this operational readiness enhances Ghana's attractiveness as a reliable and responsive business partner.

Looking ahead

As Ghana prepares for the Africa Singapore Business Forum 2025, the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre's leadership is ensuring that the country's investment message is clear, compelling, and backed by action. Mr. Simon Madjie's proactive approach, commitment to reform, and alignment with government policies place GIPC at the forefront of Ghana's economic diplomacy.

The ASBF will not only be an opportunity to attract new investments but also a platform to strengthen long-term partnerships that can drive innovation, create jobs, and support sustainable growth. In a world where investment competition is intense, Ghana's strategy of efficiency, regional engagement, and leveraging AfCFTA could well be the game changer that secures its position as a leading investment destination in Africa.

The writer is a Policy Analyst and Communications Specialist