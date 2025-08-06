Ghana/Congo-Kinshasa: Harambee Stars Stun DR Congo to Kick Off CHAN Debut With a Win

Kenya national team Harambee Stars kicked off their TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win against DR Congo in the opening Group A fixture at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

Gor Mahia midfielder Austin Odhiambo settled the tightly contested tie with a superbly taken goal in the 45th minute to hand the East African nation their first-ever CHAN victory and goal in the history of the tournament.

After revealing that he was under pressure to pick his starting XI for the fixture, Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy opted to start Bryan Omondi between the sticks, with Daniel Sakari, Alphonse Omija, and captain Aboud Omar giving him protection.

In the midfield, the South African legend started Ryan Ogam, Austin Odhiambo, Alpha Onyango, and Suleiman Okwaro while Masoud Juma and Daniel Sakwa led the striking force. With a huge crowd rallying behind them, it was the Leopards under coach Otis N'Goma, who started strongly and managed to put the ball in the net with only five minutes played.

A defensive mistake by Kenya enabled Jephte Kitambala Bola to score past the stranded Omondi. However, after match referee Jelly Alfred Chavani from South Africa consulted his assistant, the goal was ruled out for offside to the chagrin of the Kenyan fans.

After the disallowed goal, Kenya started to raid DR Congo and a move initiated by Austin Odhiambo found Sakari in the right wing, the player turned and fed Sakwa, who was unmarked but the latter's effort was weak to trouble keeper Brudel Efonge Liyongo.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Soccer Congo-Kinshasa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kenya continued to dominate the midfield but were not able to go beyond DR Congo's danger zone. In the 20th minute, Odhiambo's delivery from a free-kick just outside the area found Juma, but his glancing header went inches wide.

Harambee Stars continued to keep possession, while DR Congo resorted to defending while waiting for counter attacks. In the 30th minute, DR Congo almost stunned Kenya when Mbiyeye Bisamuna's long-range effort found keeper Omondi out of his line, but the unattached custodian quickly backtracked to punch the ball out for a fruitless corner.

With the game headed for a draw in the first half, Kenya had other ideas. Austin Odhiambo found the back of the net finishing off a cross from Juma. The goal was the final action of the half as Kenya headed into the half-time break leading the two-time CHAN champions 1-0.

The second period started with DR Congo looking the more dangerous side looking to level matters. The first chance fell to Kitambala, but he squandered it after putting his effort over the bar.

After the miss, Kitambala, who plays for Maniema Union, wasted another glorious opportunity after he rattled the woodwork after being set up by Heltone Kayembe, who had just come on for Josue Kazema.

In the 58th minute, the Republic of Congo continued to attack Kenya forcing coach McCarthy to make a double change - Boniface Muchiri and Marvin Omondi coming in for Juma and Okwaro.