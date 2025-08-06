Ghana: Emulating the Shining Example of Assemblyman for Korle-Bu Electoral Area

Local Government in Ghana plays a very important role in the administration and development at the local areas across the country.

The 1992 Constitution provides for "Decentralisation and Local Government" that creates a framework for citizens' participation in decision-making and local governance. The decentralisation policy of Ghana, devolves power, functions and responsibility as well as human resources from central Government to the district level. It also established major areas of relationship between the local and central government.

The District Assembly concept which emanated from the Local Government system in Ghana was established in 1988 with the promulgation of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) Law 207. This law known as the Local Government Law, 1988, initiated the decentralisation process, creating district assemblies as units of fiscal administration and political authority. The concept was further strengthened by the Local Government Act 1993 (Act 462), which also established the District Assembly as the district planning authority.

Functions of District Assemblies

Currently, Ghana is divided into 261 districts which consist of Metropolitan, Municipal and ordinary districts across the country. The political heads of these districts are known as chief executives and under them are assembly members who work directly with them, assisting Members of Parliament to initiate policies and programmes for the overall benefit and development of district and constituencies across the country. District Assemblies are responsible for a wide range of functions aimed at promoting local governance, economic development, and social well-being of the people. They formulate and execute plans, manage resources, provide essential services, ensure participatory democracy, maintain law and order and promote the development of human settlement and the environment.

Assembly Members

In Ghana, the assembly member serves as a crucial link between the local community and the district assembly, representing an electoral area within the larger district. Their primary roles is to ensure effective local government by facilitating communication, participation and the delivery of services within their communities and constituencies. Among other functions, they are to maintain regular contacts with their electoral area, consult with residents on issues to be discussed in the district assemblies, present views, opinions and proposals of their electorate to the district assemblies and report back to the community on the general discussions of the assemblies and actions taken to address local concerns. They are also expected to attend meetings of the district assemblies and relevant sub-committees, actively participate in the work of the sub-committees of the executive committees.

Roles of Assembly Members

Also, the 6,243 assembly members are required to participate actively in communal and development activities within their respective districts, promote and support productive activities and social development within their communities in their electoral areas. These varied duties and functions of the assembly members presuppose and emphasise the vital and effective local governance system and development in Ghana and their empowerment is therefore, crucial for the success of decentralisation efforts. In the past these assembly members were only given meagre sitting allowances during meetings which did not correspond with the huge task ahead of them in their various jurisdictions or electoral areas across the country and that had demotivated them to give of their best. Realising this major infraction and shortfall, the new NDC administration led by President John Dramani Mahama thought it wise to institute a monthly remuneration to assembly members as a token to boost and enhance their morale and encourage them to work harder. Indeed, that laudable initiative has inspired some of these assembly members, some of whom are doing extremely fantastic work in their localities. A case in point is the assemblyman for the Korle-Bu Electoral Area, Richard Nii Aryeetey Tagoe, popularly known as Gadhafi, who is leaving no stone unturned to initiate and carry out projects and programmes to the overall benefits of his electoral area.

Assemblyman for Korle-Bu Electoral Area

Among projects being carried out by this hardworking, affable, cordial and sociable personality, are the improvement of drainage system, provision of street lights, filling of potholes, providing metal covers for bridges, desilting of choked gutters, job creation for residents, educational programmes for the youths among others. This man is always on the move mobilising residents in his area to do something spectacular. He is the man of the people and continues to receive accolades from the entire community for his marvelous work. The yeoman's job by this extraordinary assemblyman, has earned him the positions of Acting Chairman of the Ablekuma South Sub-Metro and also serving on the International Relations Sub-Committee of the National Association of Local Authorities in Ghana (NALAG).

Topography of Korle-Bu Electoral Area

For the benefit of those who don't know the topography of the Korle-Bu Electoral Area in the Ablekuma South Constituency of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), I wish to take you on a trip down memory lane to have a feel of the area. The Korle-Bu Electoral area is one of the five electoral areas within the Ablekuma Sub-Metro which is part of the AMA. Specifically, it is located within the boundaries of Ablekuma South Sub-Metro, alongside Korle-Gonno, Chorkor, Mamprobi and New Mamprobi. The Sub-Metro itself is situated in the southern part of Accra, bordering the Gulf of Guinea. The sub-metro has an estimated population of 257,543 with 22,751 houses and 69,401 households, according to the 2010 housing census. The area is underlain by shallow, rocky soils, especially on the steeper areas. The terrain is largely urbanised with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital being a permanent landmark.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Good acquaintance

Honourable Gadhafi, as he is popularly known in the electoral area, has indeed, established good acquaintance and rapport with the authorities of the various institutions including the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, the Nurses Training College, the Police and Fire services, as well as the Electricity Company of Ghana under his jurisdiction and through direct contacts and cooperation, he is solving the problems in the electoral area. He told me in a short interview that, he was given the mandate by the people to serve them and he was doing just that. "My phone is always inundated with calls from residents and I am ever ready to assist when the need arises because I was elected to serve them," he told me politely, adding, "Uncle Charles, just alert me when you need me and I will be at your call without fail".

Clarion call to assembly members

Indeed, if all the elected assembly members in the various electoral areas across the country will emulate the shining example of Honourable Gadhafi, by leading their constituents to develop their areas, it will go a long way to supplement government's efforts in tackling problems concerning community issues across the country. Honourable Gadhafi, I stand on behalf of the residents in the Korle-Bu Electoral Area to commend you and say Ayekoo for your tireless efforts in solving problems within your catchment area. The sky is your limit and if you continue to sacrifice for your community, you will go far and earn more laurels. More grease to your elbows!