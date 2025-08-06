Ghana: Let's Maintain the Momentum to Keep Public Debt Under Control Prioritise Mental, Emotional Wellbeing of Workers - Dr Pelpuo

A Civil Service Employee Assistance Programme (CSEAP) was last Thursday launched in Accra by the Minister of Labour, Jobs and Employment, Dr Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo.

Launched under the theme; "Empowering employees, supporting well-being, towards vibrant quality service delivery" it is spearheaded by the office of the Head of Civil Service and marks a significant shift towards building a resilient and people-centred civil service.

Dubbed: "CARE HUB" initiative, the programme aims at enhancing the mental, emotional, and professional wellbeing of public service workers across the country.

CSEAP has newly established the Civil Service Care Hub, a dedicated counselling unit offering professional psychological services and other forms of support to civil servants free of charge.

The Care Hub will provide a broad range of services including mental health counselling, family therapy, financial planning, trauma support, leadership and career development coaching, legal referral services, stress management, and wellness workshops.

The programme also targets creating safe and confidential spaces where staff can seek help without stigma.

Describing the launch as a "culmination of a vision for a healthy and empowered civil service," Dr Pelpuo commended the Office of the Head of Civil Service for the foresight and commitment to improving the welfare of staff.

He emphasised that the mental and emotional wellbeing of workers was directly linked to productivity and national development, and must therefore be prioritised.

"This initiative is a reset, one that seeks to transform our public service culture into one where care, support, and professionalism are inseparable. Civil servants face immense stress and challenges daily, and this programme is here to provide not just support, but also empowerment," he noted.

The Head of the Civil Service Ghana, Dr Evans Aggrey-Darko, said a survey conducted across 20 ministries and three departments involving over 200 employees showed that while most respondents were unaware of any formal assistance programmes, over 85 per cent believed such a system would improve their wellbeing and productivity.

"Globally, institutions that invest in employee wellness perform better," he said. "We have listened to the voices of our own civil servants and responded with a culturally attuned and spiritually grounded programme that reflects our values and meets our unique needs."

He further encouraged leadership across all ministries and departments to leverage the Care Hub in organising wellness activities, retreats, and training programmes for their staff.

He called on all stakeholders to work together to ensure that the CSEAP was not only sustained but expanded in future to cover additional areas of need.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Mental Health Authority, Professor Pinaman Appau, commended the launch of CSEAP, stating that it was a timely intervention to support employee wellbeing and enhance service delivery across the public sector.

In a speech delivered on her behalf, she emphasised that empowering employees and supporting their wellbeing were key drivers of productivity, innovation, and quality service.

The Director of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, Dr Kojo Obeng, pledged the support of the hospital in providing referral pathways for complex cases, expressing hope that the initiative would lead to lasting cultural transformation within the civil service