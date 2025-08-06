Ghana: FDA Suspends Manufacture of Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix

The Food and Drug Authority (FDA) has suspended the manufacture of Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix by Nutrifoods Ghana Limited, with immediate effect.

This was after the Authority had earlier directed a market recall of all canned Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix products and specific batches of products in pouches (the 380g and the 1.05 kg pouches).

The Authority in a press statement issued and signed by the Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Manso Opuni, and copied The Ghanaian Times yesterday, said the suspension of the product followed a consumer complaint and an investigation of the manufacturing plant of Nutrifood Ghana Limited, manufacturers of the product.

"The Food and Drug Authority has suspended the manufacture of Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix with immediate effect. A market recall of all canned Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix products and specific batches of the product in pouches (380g and 1.05kg pouches) was earlier directed by the FDA," the statement revealed.

"The suspension follows consumer complaints and FDA's investigation of Nutrifood Ghana Limited's manufacturing plant, which established infractions on standards and quality," it added.

According to the Authority, it was observed during the investigation that the maintenance of critical manufacturing equipment was poor while monitoring systems were inadequate to protect public life and safety