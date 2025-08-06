Ghana: O'reilly Senior High School Old Student Supports Alma Mater

A philanthropist and old student of O'Reilly Senior High School with the 1970's group, Samuel Q. Quansah has donated assorted items worth forty-eight thousand dollars to support the schools centenary founder's Remembrance Day celebration.

The presentation, according to Mr Quansah forms part of his contribution towards the development of the institution where he received his education before travelling abroad.

The items include projectors, laptops, water bottles, stationaries, toiletries, solar lights, medical supplies, among others.

In addition, a clinic bed, a refurbishment of the visual art classroom and fixing of the staff lounge will also be provided.

Making the donation on Friday, Mr Quansah said giving back to an institution that had impacted significantly in the success of his life was worthwhile.

The old student was grateful to his friends and partners in the United State for the support in gathering the items for the gesture.

The Philanthropist said it should be a must for all old students of the O'Reilly school and other educational institutions to try hard and provide a helping hand to their alma mater to enable them develop.

He encouraged management, teachers and students to take extra care with some of the fragile items for it to stand the test of time for others to benefit from it.

Receiving the items, Francis Opare Aniagyei, the Headmaster of the school, thanked the old student for his continues support to his alma mater and calls for more support to enable the school give out their best to the students.

The headmaster said the school faced diverse challenges though many students have achieved remarkable results in both internal and external examination with a large percentage of them obtaining grades that qualified them to various universities.

Mr Aniagyei mentioned security threats by encroachers, no proper dining hall, no assembly hall, no duty post accommodation for the heads, assistants and the staff, insufficient furniture and defective kitchen as few of the many challenges confronting the school.

The Headmater said that addressing these challenges will serve a pivotal role in transforming O'Reilly Senior School into a modern institution.

Addressing the gathering before the presentation, the Deputy Minister of Education, Dr Clement A. Apaak in a speech read on his behalf indicated that government was aware of the numerous challenges faced by educational institutions including O'Reilly and are working assiduously to make education better.

Dr Apaak said "several education institutions like O'Reilly are facing difficult times but what sets great institutions apart is not the absence of challenges but their responds to them."

He indicated that government was incorporating Artificail Intelligence (Ai), coding, and robotic into the curriculum to equip student with the skills that remained relevant regardless of any technological advances.