Nigeria: Campaigns for 2027 Illegal - Falana

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has condemned ongoing campaign for the 2027 general elections.

He said this when he featured on Channels Television Programme, 'Politics Today' on Monday.

Falana asked the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) to draw the attention of politicians to the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022.

"As far as the Electoral Act, 2022 is concerned, the ongoing election campaign is illegal. Totally illegal. It's also diversionary. Because what Nigerians expect now, what the law provides is governance of the country without disruption.

"So it's not time yet to campaign. And I do hope that INEC would draw the attention of politicians, including the government, including those who constitute the government to deliver provisions of the electoral act. There is no provision yet. There is no room yet for campaigning in Nigeria.

"Two years ahead of election. It's not part of our law. If the people in power want to amend the law, that should be done. I will say that. And the media must help Nigeria, particularly when it's time to campaign. We must take politicians out of the cocoon of ethnicity, religion and other primordial consideration.

"We must address the problems that are confronting our people. If you say you want to replace those who are in power, what is your solution? The electricity crisis, crisis in the education system, bad roads and other problems confronting Nigeria as a nation.

"What do you want to do there? For those who are in power, you have to consult with the people. Confide in local governments in the country. Local governments that are known to the people. We must ensure that this country is run on the basis of rule of law. That's not what is going on now," Falana said.

He decried that that the 2027 elections are still ahead yet, politicians have commenced campaigns almost three or six months ago.

"When is the government going to govern the country? And that is why the law has set out, when election campaigns will start, when it can end. It cannot be a business of four years," he said.