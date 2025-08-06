Nigeria: Falana - Tinubu's Harsh Economic Policies Have Erased the Middle Class

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has slammed President Bola Tinubu's economic reforms, saying they have wiped out Nigeria's middle class and plunged millions into deeper poverty.

Falana, speaking on Politics Today on Channels Television on Monday, said the administration's "harsh neoliberal policies" are responsible for the worsening economic hardship faced by the majority of Nigerians.

According to him, "Because of the religious implementation of neoliberal policies by the government, poverty is on the rise. That will require a review of these policies."

While acknowledging Tinubu's recent admission that Nigerians are going through tough times, Falana said the President's approach to governance has only exacerbated the situation.

"I have seen the President ask APC governors to 'wet the ground' more, but as far as the masses are concerned, things are getting tougher by the day," he said. "Most Nigerians cannot afford three square meals a day. The middle class has been wiped out."

Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), criticised the government's privatisation agenda, describing it as contradictory to the fight against income inequality. "You cannot be addressing income inequality in a country while handing over the nation's resources to a few people in the name of privatisation," he added.

Since taking office in May 2023, President Tinubu has rolled out a number of sweeping reforms, including the removal of petrol subsidies and the unification of exchange rates. While aimed at stabilising the economy, these measures have led to surging inflation, skyrocketing food prices, and widespread hardship.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Falana warned that the situation demands an immediate policy rethink, particularly regarding programmes promoted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

"It is in the interest of the government to review its policies as soon as possible," he said.

He also called for the urgent implementation--and legal backing--of social welfare programmes to cushion the effects of economic hardship on vulnerable Nigerians. Citing the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), which was established under the 2023 Social Investment Programme Agency Act, Falana urged the President to work with state governors to domesticate and enact such measures into law.

"To eradicate poverty, we must begin by implementing welfare laws," he said, referencing key components of the NSIP such as N-Power, school feeding, GEEP, and conditional cash transfers.

Falana added that the government must "go back to the drawing board" to ensure its economic policies serve the people, rather than deepen inequality.