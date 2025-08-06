Nigeria: Remo Stars Lead Group On Opening Day of NPFL Youth League

5 August 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

After Matchday 1 of the 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Youth League at the Ikenne Centre, Remo Stars are top of the log on goals difference following a 2-0 defeat of Kwara United.

Remo Stars Stadium is playing host to the Southwest zone of the competition which has NPFL teams from Ibadan, Akure, Benin, Lagos and Ilorin.

The day's fixtures started with Bendel Insurance playing Ikorodu City with the Lagos side winning 2-1.

In the second game, Remo Stars kept a clean sheet to run away 2-0 against the "Afonja Warriors" from Ilorin.

The day's final match ended in a draw as Sunshine Stars and Shooting Stars shared the points after a 2-2 draw.

Matchday 2 continues today with Remo Stars taking on 3SC, Ikorodu City will be up against Sunshine Stars while Kwara United will square up against Bendel Insurance.

The NPFL Youth League for players under the age of 19 has been divided into three zones. Umuahia will host Rivers United, Akwa United, Enyimba, Heartland, Rangers, Lobi Stars and hosts, Abia Warriors.

Kano is the host city for Katsina United, Niger Tornadoes, Plateau United, El-Kanemi Warriors and Kano Pillars. The fixtures in the two other zones will be held from August 10-14.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.