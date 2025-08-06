Nigeria: Remo Stars Lead Group On Opening Day of NPFL Youth League

After Matchday 1 of the 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Youth League at the Ikenne Centre, Remo Stars are top of the log on goals difference following a 2-0 defeat of Kwara United.

Remo Stars Stadium is playing host to the Southwest zone of the competition which has NPFL teams from Ibadan, Akure, Benin, Lagos and Ilorin.

The day's fixtures started with Bendel Insurance playing Ikorodu City with the Lagos side winning 2-1.

In the second game, Remo Stars kept a clean sheet to run away 2-0 against the "Afonja Warriors" from Ilorin.

The day's final match ended in a draw as Sunshine Stars and Shooting Stars shared the points after a 2-2 draw.

Matchday 2 continues today with Remo Stars taking on 3SC, Ikorodu City will be up against Sunshine Stars while Kwara United will square up against Bendel Insurance.

The NPFL Youth League for players under the age of 19 has been divided into three zones. Umuahia will host Rivers United, Akwa United, Enyimba, Heartland, Rangers, Lobi Stars and hosts, Abia Warriors.

Kano is the host city for Katsina United, Niger Tornadoes, Plateau United, El-Kanemi Warriors and Kano Pillars. The fixtures in the two other zones will be held from August 10-14.