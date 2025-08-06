Nigeria: FCT Official - Only Professionals Should Handle Building Projects

The Acting Director-General of the FCT Emergency Maintenance Department, Engr. Abdulrahman Mohammed, has warned that only professionals should be allowed to work in the building sector within the territory.

Mohammed's remarks were made in reaction to the collapse of a three-story building in the Life Camp area of Abuja on Saturday.

He stated, "This is the rainy season; builders must check the foundations of their structures and quickly correct any anomalies."

The Acting DG also cautioned against using substandard and fake building materials, noting that such materials have contributed to building collapses across the country.

He thanked the FEMD's stakeholders, particularly the construction companies, for their prompt response.

According to a report from Abuja Metro, the collapsed building, which was still under construction, trapped three people. Two were rescued immediately, while the third person was rescued hours later with a broken leg.