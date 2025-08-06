Nigeria: Crisis Hits Kogi ADC As Factions Trade Suspensions

A fresh crisis has erupted within the Kogi State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), as rival factions of the party's leadership have suspended each other over alleged anti-party activities and internal disagreements.

The Kogi State Working Committee (SWC) of the ADC, during its meeting on Monday in Lokoja, reaffirmed the suspension of key members of the party, including the only elected ADC lawmaker in the country, Hon. Leke Abejide, who represents Yagba Federal Constituency.

The State Secretary of the party, John Adaji, announced the decision while addressing journalists in Lokoja. He said Abejide and four others, Dr Idris Omede, Hon. Johnson Tayo, Lukman Usman Adedayo, and Olabode Kayode, were suspended with immediate effect for alleged anti-party activities and insubordination.

He said the suspension, effective from Monday, 4 August 2025, was unanimously endorsed by the State Working Committee. The suspended members have been directed to appear before the party's National Working Committee next Monday at the party's national secretariat in Abuja for further disciplinary action.

Adaji also said the SWC had passed a vote of confidence in the leadership of the State Chairman, Hon. Kingsley Temitope Ogga, and himself as State Secretary.

However, in a swift counter, another faction of the party's SWC convened a separate meeting at Lily Hotel, Lokoja, and reaffirmed the expulsion of Kingsley Ogga, describing his purported return to the party as a "figment of his own imagination".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Trade Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Addressing reporters at the meeting, the factional State Public Relations Officer, Johnson Tayo, stated that Ogga had been expelled from the party since 2022, starting from his ward to the local government area level, a decision ratified by the State Executive Committee.

"There has been no reversal of Ogga's suspension and expulsion at any time. By implication, a person whose membership has been revoked cannot act or speak on behalf of the party," Tayo said.

He also stated that the faction does not recognise the national-level ADC Coalition Movement, saying it does not reflect the will of the party's members in Kogi.

"We reiterate that Ogga's suspension renders all his actions null and void. He cannot speak for our great party," Tayo said.

He added that Hon. Leke Abejide remains the party's leader in Kogi State, as he is currently the only elected ADC member in the country.

"The Kogi SWC dissociates itself from the national coalition movement. At the appropriate time, we will make our position known on who the party will support," he concluded.