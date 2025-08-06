Liberia: LDEA Commits to 'Say No to Drugs' Campaign

In view of the upcoming "Say No to Drugs" campaign march scheduled for Wednesday, August 7, 2025, the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) proudly reaffirms its unwavering support to this national initiative and confirms full participation in the upcoming march.

This campaign represents a renewed national effort to combat the escalating challenges of drug abuse and trafficking in Liberia. It aims to raise public awareness, foster community responsibility, and mobilize collective action across all sectors of society.

As a demonstration of its commitment, the LDEA, in close collaboration with the Joint Security, will deploy officers to assist with coordination and crowd control management throughout the campaign activities. Furthermore, over 40 women from the LDEA, under the banner of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency Women's Association, will proudly march in solidarity with campaigners and advocates to amplify the message.

This march is more than a symbolic act, it is a call to action. The LDEA believes that drug prevention and control are national priorities, and everyone has a role to play, from communities and schools to faith-based institutions, civil society, and international partners.

The Agency applauds the initiative's organizers and extends sincere appreciation to all citizens and partners who continue to support the ongoing fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

Let this be a moment of unity and purpose. Together, we can build a drug-free Liberia.