East Africa: Liberia Ranks 90th Globally in 2025 Passport Power Index

Liberia has been ranked among the lowest-performing countries on the African continent in terms of passport strength, according to the latest 2025 Henley & Partners Passport Index released this week. Liberia places 41st in Africa and 90th globally, granting its citizens visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to just 52 destinations around the world.

The Henley Passport Index, which is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), is widely regarded as the authoritative ranking of global travel freedom. It measures how many countries a passport holder can visit without needing to obtain a visa beforehand.

While Liberia's position highlights the ongoing challenges faced by its citizens in global mobility, the country does maintain a slightly stronger passport than several other African nations, including Nigeria, Ethiopia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, which are tied at 94th globally, offering access to 46 countries.

"It's a frustrating reality. For Liberians, traveling abroad often feels like a diplomatic battle, even for education, business, or medical reasons," said Thomas Gaye, a travel agent based in Monrovia. "But at least we're not at the very bottom--we rank higher than Nigeria. That's something, even if it's small."

The contrast between Liberia and Africa's highest-ranking countries remains stark. Seychelles leads the continent and ranks 25th globally, with its passport granting visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 156 destinations. It is followed by Mauritius (29th globally, 151 destinations) and South Africa (48th, 106 destinations).

Further down the list, countries such as Botswana (88 destinations), Namibia (81), and Kenya (74) all outperform Liberia by a wide margin.

"These rankings reflect a country's diplomatic strength, economic stability, and international trust," explained Kwame Mensah, a regional migration policy analyst. "When your passport is weak, it's not just about inconvenience--it's a signal of how the world views your governance, security, and reliability."

Despite its low ranking, Liberia still edges out several West African neighbors. For instance, Ghana sits at 74th globally with 68 destinations, while Sierra Leone is at 76th with 66. Ivory Coast, one of Liberia's closest neighbors, ranks 83rd with 59 destinations. Liberia's 52 accessible countries place it alongside Egypt (also 90th) but ahead of Angola (91st, 51 destinations), Cameroon and Burundi (92nd, 50), and Nigeria (94th, 46).

Other countries below Liberia include South Sudan (44 destinations), Sudan (43), Eritrea (42), Libya (40), and Somalia, which ranks last in Africa and 102nd globally, offering access to only 35 countries.

The news of Liberia's standing has sparked a mixture of criticism, reflection, and even humor online.

"We can't celebrate being better than Nigeria. We need to demand better," said Maima Wesseh, a university graduate who has repeatedly struggled with visa applications to attend academic programs abroad.

"Liberians deserve the right to travel freely like citizens of Seychelles or Mauritius. We are just as human, just as hardworking, just as ambitious," she added.

However, others on social media struck a lighter tone. One viral post read:

"At least we top Nigeria and some others. Baby steps, I guess."

Experts suggest that improving a nation's passport strength requires stronger bilateral and multilateral agreements, consistent internal governance, improved border and security systems, and a proactive foreign policy strategy that promotes trust between Liberia and the international community.

"A powerful passport reflects good governance, stability, economic partnerships, and respect for international norms," said Dr. Evelyn Sayeh, an international relations professor at the University of Liberia. "It's not just about traveling. It's about a country's standing in the world."

As Liberia embarks on its post-pandemic development agenda under President Joseph Boakai's leadership, many are calling for greater attention to international diplomacy, passport reform, and stronger global engagement to enhance citizens' travel freedom.

"We want to believe in the Rescue Mission," said Thomas Gaye, the travel agent. "But freedom of movement is part of national dignity. No Liberian should be treated like a second-class global citizen."

The 2025 Henley & Partners Passport Index has once again served as a reminder that global respect and mobility are earned--and must be actively pursued.