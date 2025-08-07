Nigeria: Taskforce Vows to End Illegal Occupancy, Crime in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Taskforce on City Sanitation conducted a major cleanup exercise at Wuse Zone 3, clearing illegal structures and dismantling criminal hideouts.

FCDA's Director of Development Control, Mr. Mukhtar Galadima, speaking to journalists after the exercise on Wednesday, expressed satisfaction, stating that the area had been a security and aesthetic challenge.

Galadima said that the area has been used as criminal hideout and for other negative vices that posed security risks to people living within the environment.

"We have been able to identify a location that somehow poses a lot of challenge to the city's security and then the city's aesthetic quality.

"We have cleared the menace and chased out people of questionable character. But we are not ending today, we are coming back tomorrow for a mop-up exercise," he said.

He emphasised that the illegal occupants had no right to the land, as it was designated for developmental projects.

"They have been residing illegally. There is nothing we can do but chase them out. This place has been designated for another use, it is not supposed to accommodate them. We are surprised such an area would be allowed in the heart of our city," he said.

He revealed that the cleared space was part of the proposed Inner Northern Expressway, mirroring the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Expressway in the northern sector.

"Unlike before where we just cleared and moved on, now we will take possession of the space. These areas were misused by people of questionable character. Now that they have been statutorily allocated, the owners will soon take possession," he said.

Galadima further called for public cooperation, acknowledging potential resistance but stressing the need for a cleaner, safer city.

"We seek residents' cooperation. Some may claim we infringe on their rights, but we must make the city secure and cleaner. People should please give us maximum support, which we have been enjoying and still seek more of," he said.

FCTA Secretary of the Command and Control Centre, Dr Peter Olumuji, highlighted the security benefits of the operation, displaying recovered weapons, including machetes used by criminals.

"These machetes were abandoned by criminal elements who attack passersby and motorists. They operate around the National Mosque Bridge and Zone 1 Bridge. Victims are not only robbed but also maimed. Evidence abounds in police posts around here," he said.

Olumuji confirmed that the operation had disrupted criminal activities, forcing suspects to flee.

"Before we arrived, most disappeared. But now, with the place cleared, they have nowhere to return. This operation is continuous and sustained," he said.

Also, head of Operations at the FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), Mrs Deborah Osho said 20 vehicles were impounded, some linked to criminal activities like "one-chance" robberies.

"We towed 20 vehicles used for illegal activities. Some were immovable, used as hideouts. They will pay heavily to retrieve them and must sign undertakings not to return," she said.