Nigeria: Just - in - WAEC Shuts Down Result Checking Portal Due to Technical Problems

6 August 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ruth Nwokwu

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Wednesday, announced that it has temporarily shut down its result-checking portal due to technical problems, just hours after releasing the 2025 WASSCE results.

This was shared in a statement on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

"WAEC hereby informs the general public that the result checker portal @waecdirect.org is temporarily shut down due to technical issues.

"However, the Council is working assiduously to ensure that candidates are able to access their results in the next 24 hours. Please bear with us."

LEADERSHIP recalls that many candidates expressed frustration due to inability to view their long-awaited results.

Meanwhile, WAEC did not disclose the exact nature of the technical failure but assured the public that restoration efforts were underway.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.