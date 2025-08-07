Nigeria: Just - in - WAEC Shuts Down Result Checking Portal Due to Technical Problems

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Wednesday, announced that it has temporarily shut down its result-checking portal due to technical problems, just hours after releasing the 2025 WASSCE results.

This was shared in a statement on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

"WAEC hereby informs the general public that the result checker portal @waecdirect.org is temporarily shut down due to technical issues.

"However, the Council is working assiduously to ensure that candidates are able to access their results in the next 24 hours. Please bear with us."

LEADERSHIP recalls that many candidates expressed frustration due to inability to view their long-awaited results.

Meanwhile, WAEC did not disclose the exact nature of the technical failure but assured the public that restoration efforts were underway.