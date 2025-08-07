Nigeria: Just-in - Police Detain Sowore Over Alleged Criminal Defamation

Former presidential candidate and Convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, was on Wednesday detained by the Police at the Force headquarters in Abuja.

Sowore was detained after honouring an invitation from the Inspector General of Police's Monitoring Unit over a petition allegedly filed against him by yet-to-be-named persons over allegation bordering on criminal defamation.

The rights activist arrived at the Force headquarters on Wednesday, carrying a travel bag, apparently in readiness for his likely detention by the Police.

LEADERSHIP investigation revealed that the Sahara Reporters' publisher had refused to write his statement after demanding for the original memo of the Nigeria Police that was allegedly forged.

Sowore's Facebook page had posted an update on the interrogation on Wednesday night, saying, "The notorious former SARS officer, DCP Akin Fakorede presented two petitions to Sowore from the illegal IGP's office, one alleged forgery and the second written by Bukola Yemisi Kuti, who was promoted to ACP because she's mistress alleges 'Criminal Defamation'."

Recall that Sowore had earlier rejected police invitation, describing it as "defective and riddled with legal errors."

The original allegation against him read "inciting disturbance," a term that was later replaced with "forgery and criminal defamation."

The former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) arrived at the police headquarters at about 12:13p.m. in company of his lawyers, Barristers A.K Musa and Marshal Abubakar.

Supporters of the former presidential candidate to the police invitation were chanting anti-government songs and those against the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun while also demanding the removal of the police boss.

One of his supporters, Rex Elanu of the "Take It Back Movement" describe the police invitation as "a vendetta by the IGP" and accused the police of orchestrating a witch-hunt.

"It is shameful that the Inspector General of Police has resorted to vendetta against Sowore, who has consistently spoken truth to power. We will continue to liberate Nigerians from the bondage of bad governance, including that of the Nigeria Police."

The disclosed that the bag held by the detained activist contained his personal belongings, such as toothpaste, toothbrush, soap, clothing, books, and other items.