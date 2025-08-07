Gambia: NHRC Bemoans Hate Speech, Calls for Actions to Safeguard Human Rights

The vice president of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has renewed their call for urgent actions against the growing threat of hate speech in the country, warning that the divisive rhetoric, 'if left unchecked, could endanger peace'.

Mrs Jainaba John made this disclosure during the opening of a validation workshop organized by the Commission as part of its second follow-up study on hate speech.

The study, conducted with support from UNESCO and the UN Peace Building Fund, follows an initial assessment in 2024 that revealed the prevalence of hate speech and its potential consequences for the country.

"This second study builds on the 2024 report, which exposed worrying patterns that require immediate attention." Mrs John stated.

She reminded that hate speech could significantly undermine stability and human rights as the country fast approaches election year.

"If hate speech is not addressed, it can lead to devastating outcomes similar to the genocide in Rwanda and the civil wars in Sierra Leone and Liberia. We are already witnessing its spread on social media in The Gambia."

She expressed appreciation to UNESCO and the Peacebuilding Fund for supporting the Commission's work, saying their support has enabled them organize a series of strategic interventions including public sensitization campaigns and stakeholder dialogue.

She noted that the NHRC also convened a session where religious leaders, traditional authorities and civil society organisations discussed the dangers of hate speech, an avenue designed to also mobilise collective action to curb it.

Mrs John thus urged all stakeholders to urgently implement the recommendations of both the 2024 report and the new study once validated.

"This validation workshop is not just a meeting. It is a call to action for government institutions, civil society, the media, and every citizen to take ownership of the fight against hate speech. We owe this responsibility to our country, our children, and future generations." she said.

As the country's election year fast approaches, the NHRC warned that political seasons often see increased hate speech on social media.

In light of this, she expressed optimism that the study, combined with community engagement, would provide the tools needed to prevent the escalation of divisive rhetoric.

