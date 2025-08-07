Ghana: Tinubu Condoles With Ghana President Over Air Crash

6 August 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Baba Martins

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his condolences to President John Mahama, the government and people of Ghana following the helicopter crash that killed some government officials.

The crash of a military helicopter in Ghana on Wednesday killed all eight people aboard including the West African country's defence and environment ministers and other top officials.

The Ghanian military said the helicopter took off in the morning from the capital, Accra, and was heading northwest into the interior toward the gold-mining area of Obuasi in the Ashanti region when it went off the radar.

The wreckage was later found in the Adansi area of Ashanti.

The incident claimed the lives of Defence Minister, Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, and six others.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, in a statement, said President Tinubu assured President Mahama and all Ghanaians that the thoughts and prayers of the government and people of Nigeria were with them during the time of profound national loss.

The President urged the Ghanaian nation and the bereaved families and friends to find comfort in the knowledge that their loved ones died in the line of patriotic service to the country.

He also prayed for the peaceful repose of the souls of the departed and strength for those left behind.

