Ethiopia: African Union Expresses Deep Grief Following Tragic Helicopter Crash in Ghana

Addis Ababa — The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has expressed profound sorrow following the tragic helicopter crash in Ghana's Ashanti Region that claimed eight lives, including two senior government ministers.

Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed were among the victims of the crash in the southern Ashanti region of the country, said Julius Debrah, Chief of Staff to Ghana's President John Mahama, on Wednesday.

"The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has learned with deep sorrow of the tragic helicopter crash in the Ashanti Region of the Republic of Ghana, which claimed the lives of eight people, including Ghana's Minister of Defence, Edward Omane Boamah, and Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed," AU said in a statement.

The Chairperson conveys his heartfelt condolences to President John Dramani Mahama, the Government and people of Ghana, and the bereaved families of all those who lost their lives in this national tragedy, the statement added.

He also expresses his solidarity with the Ghana Armed Forces and the ruling National Democratic Congress during this difficult time.

Youssouf stated, "The African Union stands in full solidarity with Ghana in mourning this profound loss. May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace."