Ethiopia: African Union Expresses Deep Grief Following Tragic Helicopter Crash in Ghana

6 August 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has expressed profound sorrow following the tragic helicopter crash in Ghana's Ashanti Region that claimed eight lives, including two senior government ministers.

Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed were among the victims of the crash in the southern Ashanti region of the country, said Julius Debrah, Chief of Staff to Ghana's President John Mahama, on Wednesday.

"The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has learned with deep sorrow of the tragic helicopter crash in the Ashanti Region of the Republic of Ghana, which claimed the lives of eight people, including Ghana's Minister of Defence, Edward Omane Boamah, and Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed," AU said in a statement.

The Chairperson conveys his heartfelt condolences to President John Dramani Mahama, the Government and people of Ghana, and the bereaved families of all those who lost their lives in this national tragedy, the statement added.

He also expresses his solidarity with the Ghana Armed Forces and the ruling National Democratic Congress during this difficult time.

Youssouf stated, "The African Union stands in full solidarity with Ghana in mourning this profound loss. May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace."

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.