Nigeria: 675 Vehicles Impounded, 273 Beggars Apprehended in Abuja

No fewer than 675 vehicles have been impounded while 273 beggars were apprehended across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under Operation Sweep Abuja, which began on July 7.

The Commissioner of Police in the FCT, Ajao Adewale, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the FCT Security Committee meeting, chaired by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, in Abuja.

Adewale explained that the 273 beggars and destitute were currently being profiled, adding that some of them would be repatriated back to their respective states.

"In the course of this operation, we had offences that relate to drug peddling, to crime, and those that have to do with illegal begging.

"All the ones that fall within illegal begging on the roads have been taken care of by the FCT Social Development Secretariat.

"For those offences that relate to drug peddling, those ones have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency," he said.

The commissioner of police added that the 675 vehicles impounded were over improper documentation, tinted glasses, covered number plates among other offences.

He added that a number of the vehicles were also impounded for operating illegal taxi services associated with "one chance" - posing as taxi operators to lure commuters and seize their belongings.