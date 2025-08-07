Nigeria: WAEC Faces Fresh Criticism After Result Portal Went Down

7 August 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has come under intense criticism following the sudden shutdown of its result checker portal on Wednesday evening due to "technical issues."

The development, announced via WAEC's official X handle, @waecnigeria, sparked widespread backlash as many Nigerians continued to express discontent over the poor performance recorded in the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), particularly in the English Language.

Announcing the development, the exam body said, "WAEC hereby informs the general public that the result checker portal @waecdirect.org is temporarily shutdown due to technical issues. However, the Council is working assiduously to ensure that candidates are able to access their results in the next 24 hours. Please bear with us."

The portal crash notice intensified criticism of the exam body, as many questioned WAEC's credibility.

On Monday, following the release of the May/June 2025 results, WAEC announced that only 38.32 percent of the 1,969,313 candidates who sat the 2025 WASSCE obtained credits and above in five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, marking the worst performance recorded in a decade.

Amid the portal crash announcement, many Nigerians have blamed WAEC over what they describe as logistic failure, which allegedly caused the delay in conducting the English Language paper, that held late into the night at many centres on May 28.

However, Nigerians have called for a comprehensive review of the English Language scripts, as many X users shared screenshots of results showing credit passes in other subjects but failure in English.

While many Nigerians accused WAEC of deliberate manipulation for revenue generation, the exam body is yet to offer clarification on the poor performance recorded in English language or respond to the call for a review of affected candidates' scripts.

