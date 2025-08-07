Africa: Ghana Helicopter Crash a Tragedy for Africa - President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah says the recent helicopter crash in Ghana is not only a tragedy for Ghanaians, but for the whole African continent.

The incident claimed the lives of all eight occupants, including two cabinet ministers, defence minister Edward Boamah, and environment, science and technology minister Ibrahim Mohammed, along with three Ghana Armed Forces crew members and other senior officials.

Nandi-Ndaitwah says this in a statement released on Wednesday, extending her heartfelt condolences to Ghana president John Mahama.

"It is with profound sorrow that I learned of the military helicopter crash that occurred on 6 August, in the southern Ashanti region of Ghana. The loss of these dedicated leaders is not only a tragedy for Ghana, but for the

African continent as a whole. Their untimely passing leaves a void in public service and leadership that will be deeply mourned," she says.

The president says Namibia and Ghana share a long-standing bond of solidarity, rooted in their shared liberation struggles and commitment to pan-African unity.

"In this spirit of enduring friendship, we stand in unity with the people of Ghana as you mourn these great sons and daughters of your nation," she says.