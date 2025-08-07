Nigeria: Ex-Militant Questions Tinubu Support March

An ex-militant leader and Mayor of Urhoboland, Eshanekpe Israel, popularly known as Akpodoro, has raised concerns over a proposed one-million-man march in support of President Bola Tinubu, calling for greater alignment with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State.

In a statement issued in Abuja following a stakeholders' meeting on Wednesday, August 7, 2025, Akpodoro commented on what he described as a lack of coordination in the planning of the march. He urged party members to prioritize unity and respect for internal structures.

While refraining from naming individuals, he cautioned against using political mobilization efforts in ways that might disrupt the existing peace and zoning arrangements in the state.

"The people of Delta State have shown clear support for President Tinubu and for Governor Sheriff Oborevwori's re-election bid in 2027. Political activities should reflect that consensus and build on the stability we've achieved," Akpodoro said.

As founder of the Urhobo Youths Forum for Change, he highlighted the importance of preserving the zoning arrangement among Delta's three senatorial districts and called for inclusive decision-making in political mobilization efforts.

"We should avoid actions that might be misinterpreted as political dominance or disregard for existing agreements. Dialogue and consensus are more productive than unilateral actions," he added.

Akpodoro emphasized that any public show of support for national leaders should be backed by broad consultation and collective input from party stakeholders.

He also advocated for more youth inclusion in economic empowerment initiatives, particularly in the oil-producing regions, saying:

"The focus should be on sustainable development and opportunities for young people in the region. Equitable resource management and access to federal contracts should reflect the aspirations of local communities."

He concluded by encouraging political actors to remain focused on progress, unity, and shared development goals ahead of the 2027 general elections.