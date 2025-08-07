Ghana: Ex-President Weah Extends Condolences to Ghana Over Fatal Helicopter Crash Involving Top Officials

Rehab, Monrovia — Former Liberian President George M. Weah has extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Ghana following Wednesday's tragic military helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight individuals, including two senior government ministers.

In a statement issued by his Chief of Staff, Lenn Eugene Nagbe, the former president described the loss as "profound" and expressed his deepest sympathies to the bereaved families.

"President Weah stands with the people of Ghana in prayers and solidarity during this difficult time. He urges them to find strength and comfort in the Lord as they mourn this national tragedy," the statement said.

Among the victims of the crash were Ghana's Defence Minister, Edward Omane Boamah, and Environment Minister, Alhaji Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, both of whom were en route to Obuasi in the Ashanti Region when their Z-9 military helicopter went off the radar shortly after takeoff from Accra on August 6.

President John Dramani Mahama's Chief of Staff described the crash as a "national tragedy" and confirmed that flags across Ghana will fly at half-mast in honor of the deceased.

Initial investigations are ongoing at the crash site, where images circulating on social media show the charred wreckage of the aircraft.

Other victims confirmed in the crash include Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator, Dr. Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Samuel Aboagye, Former Parliamentary Candidate, Squadron Leader Peter, Flying Officer Twum Ampadu and Sergeant Ernest Addo

President John Dramani Mahama, through his chief of staff, extended condolences to the families of the victims and paid tribute to the servicemen who died in the line of duty.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves across Ghana and the West African region, with tributes pouring in from regional leaders, including Liberia's former head of state.