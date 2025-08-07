Liberia: LISCR FC Hires Belgian Coach Alain-André Landeut to Lead New Era

MONROVIA — LISCR Football Club has appointed Belgian tactician Alain-André Landeut as its new head coach ahead of the 2025-26 league season, a move the club says signals a bold step toward achieving its long-term ambitions.

Landeut, a UEFA A-licensed coach, brings with him a wealth of experience in African football, having managed clubs in Ghana, Guinea, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Benin. He is widely credited with transforming struggling teams into title contenders.

Among his notable achievements, Landeut led DC Motema Pembe to the Congolese FA Cup title and guided Kiyovu Sports to victory in the Made in Rwanda Cup, cementing his reputation as a proven winner on the continent.

For LISCR, commonly known as the "Shipping Boys", his hiring is more than just a coaching change. It represents a strategic push to elevate the club's performance both in domestic competitions and on the continental stage.

"We are excited to welcome Coach Landeut to the LISCR family," the club said in an official statement. "His experience, winning mentality, and passion for developing talent align perfectly with our vision for the future."

Landeut becomes the second Belgian and third European coach in recent years to manage a Liberian football club, following Ivan Minnaert, who recently resigned from FC Fassell, and Australian-Bosnian coach Amir Alagic, who has since joined Fassell.

Based in Gardnersville, Montserrado County, LISCR plays its home matches at Tusa Field. The club has captured the LFA Knockout Cup three times and the Liberia Super Cup twice. It clinched back-to-back Liberian Premier League titles in 2010-11 and 2011-12, becoming the last team to win the top flight before it was rebranded as the First Division.

Following the league's restructuring, LISCR won the First Division championship in 2017, going unbeaten throughout the 2016-17 campaign.

With Landeut now at the helm, fans and analysts alike are watching closely to see whether his arrival will usher in a new era of success for one of Liberia's most decorated football clubs.