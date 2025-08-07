Liberia: United Methodist Shuts Down S.T. Nagbe Over Worship Uprising

6 August 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)

MONROVIA — The Liberia Annual Conference of The United Methodist Church has ordered the temporary closure of the historic Stephen Trowen Nagbe United Methodist Church following two Sundays of chaotic worship disruptions, including the rejection of assigned clergy and interference with Holy Communion.

Located near the church's national headquarters, S.T. Nagbe UMC has become a flashpoint in what church leaders describe as a deepening crisis that threatens the spiritual and institutional fabric of the denomination in Liberia.

In a strongly worded statement issued Wednesday, August 6, and signed by Bishop Samuel J. Quire Jr., the Executive Committee condemned what it called "hostile" actions against duly appointed pastors, citing a breakdown in spiritual discipline and outright defiance of church authority.

"These actions stand in direct opposition to the teachings of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and the values that the United Methodist Church holds sacred: peace, love, accountability, order, and mutual respect," the committee said.

The crisis, church officials say, has simmered since the conclusion of the 2020-2024 General Conference of the global United Methodist Church, which reaffirmed its stance that marriage is between one man and one woman--a doctrinal position consistent with Liberian law. That reaffirmation, now codified in the forthcoming edition of the Book of Discipline, has sparked resistance in several congregations, including S.T. Nagbe UMC, where some members have reportedly sought to affiliate with the Global Methodist Church, a conservative breakaway denomination.

The Liberia Annual Conference claims that repeated attempts to resolve the conflict through pastoral dialogue and administrative mediation were rebuffed. Bishops and pastors attempting to hold charge conferences or restore order were allegedly blocked by defiant members, with reports of verbal hostility and obstruction of meetings.

In response, the LAC has sealed the S.T. Nagbe church premises and suspended all activities there. Services are to be temporarily relocated to other United Methodist churches in Monrovia, under the oversight of the District Superintendent and Senior Pastor. These officials are authorized to appoint acting officers for all auxiliaries during the interim period.

Individuals identified as central to the disruptions face possible disciplinary proceedings under Paragraph 2702.1 of the Book of Discipline, with investigations to be carried out in accordance with Paragraph 2706.

Church leaders warned that similar actions could be taken against any other congregations exhibiting instability or defiance.

"This is not who we are. These actions tarnish the legacy of Bishop Nagbe and the sanctity of this historic church," the statement read.

Founded in honor of Liberia's first Methodist bishop, S.T. Nagbe UMC is considered a spiritual landmark and symbol of national religious heritage. Its closure, though described as temporary, underscores the seriousness of the internal conflict gripping the denomination.

Church authorities insisted the move is not punitive, but protective--aimed at preserving life, property, and the sanctity of sacred spaces.

Reopening the church, they said, will depend on the outcome of the ongoing investigation and a determination by the Bishop, his Cabinet, and assigned clergy that worship conditions have returned to acceptable standards.

In a final appeal, Bishop Quire called on all members of the Liberia Annual Conference to reflect, pray, and recommit to unity.

"We call upon all members, especially those involved in the conflict, to reflect prayerfully on their actions and recommit to the teachings and governance of the United Methodist Church," he said. "Let us not allow our differences to become weapons of division. Instead, let us pursue reconciliation, humility, and healing."

He urged both clergy and laity to lift S.T. Nagbe UMC in prayer, expressing confidence that peace and spiritual order can be restored through faith and collective resolve.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.