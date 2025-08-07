Burkina Faso: Elyazare Ouattara - the True Engine Behind Burkina Faso At the TotalEnergies CHAN 2024

Burkina Faso midfielder Josafat Elyazare Ouattara continued to shine with another outstanding performance for the Stallions at the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024.

His brilliance was on full display during the match against the Central African Republic, where he was deservedly named TotalEnergies Man of the Match.

The 22-year-old's energetic presence across the midfield--contributing in both attack and defence--earned him a trophy he is unlikely to forget, especially as he played a crucial role in reigniting his country's hopes of progressing in the competition.

Ouattara led Burkina Faso to a thrilling 4-2 win over the Central African Republic on Wednesday evening at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and stood out as the best player on the pitch.

Pride in the Award, Humility in Attitude

Elyazare Ouattara expressed his pride after being named Man of the Match, an accolade presented by TotalEnergies at the end of the game.

He described his standout display as particularly meaningful, especially after the team's opening defeat to tournament hosts Tanzania.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Ouattara said:"It's a great honour to be named Man of the Match.

"We really needed this win, and we had to fight hard to bounce back from the performance we showed in the first match, which was far from ideal."

Showing humility, Ouattara was quick to share credit with his teammates, insisting that the award was not solely due to his own efforts.

"I'm here thanks to all my teammates in the national team."

Proud of the Honour, but Insists It's a Team Effort

Ouattara impressed with his high energy and technical quality at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, establishing himself as the true "engine" in Burkina Faso's midfield.

Off the pitch, his maturity and team spirit were equally notable during his remarks to the press, where he insisted that the honour was a collective achievement.

"I feel proud to have won this award. It's the result of the hard work we've done over the last three days," he said.

"This is not an individual award; it's a collective success, and I thank my teammates."

A Mother's Blessing - A Gift to Mum

When asked who he would dedicate his award to, Ouattara didn't hesitate. His answer was spontaneous and heartfelt: "My mother."

The Burkina Faso midfielder revealed that he spoke to his mother on the morning of the match, and she told him she would pray for him to become the TotalEnergies Man of the Match--a prayer that was answered later that day.

"I dedicate this award to someone I spoke to this morning on the phone. That person is my mother. She told me she would pray for me to become Man of the Match. I know she watched me on television, and I offer this award to her."

Looking Ahead - Ouattara Aims to Lead the Stallions Further in the Tournament

With this exceptional performance, Elyazare Ouattara has firmly established himself as one of the standout players in the Burkina Faso squad.

He now hopes to maintain his form and emerge as one of the key figures in the 2024 edition of the TotalEnergies CHAN.

As the Stallions grow in confidence and ambition, much will depend on the continued dynamism of their midfield engine.

With Ouattara's determination, talent, and fighting spirit--shared with his fellow teammates--Burkina Faso will be hoping to go far in the tournament.