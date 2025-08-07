Liberia: President Boakai Honours Diasporan Liberians

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has extended his gratitude to Liberians in the diaspora by honoring them through the Eminent Chairman of the All-Liberian Conference on Dual Citizenship (ALCOD), Mr. Emmanuel S. Wettee.

The President's recognition of diasporan Liberians comes in the wake of the overall contributions they have made and continue to make to keep the wheel of their motherland's -- Liberia's economy still turning.

Those Liberians make their contribution in the areas of education, healthcare, business, social work, religion, infrastructure development, humanity, science, and technology.

There are reports that remittances from Diaspora Liberians are competitive with some foreign investments. As of 2023, Liberians living abroad sent approximately 800 million in remittances back home, according to World Bank data.

Remittance inflows have been on an upward trend in recent years. For instance, in 2022, Liberia received around 689.74 million in remittances. Monthly data from the Central Bank of Liberia indicates a steady increase, with remittances rising from 58.03 million in September 2024 to 61.47 million in October 2024. These funds are crucial for household survival, education, healthcare, and overall economic stability in Liberia.

In addition to the President's wisdom of honoring diasporan Liberians, his Administration has also included them to be around the high table where discussions of national developments are held. So, because he couldn't bring everyone in the diaspora to be honored, he chose to honor them through Eminent Wettee, who is regarded as the face of the diaspora at this time.

Eminent Chairman Wettee's honor was a part of activities commemorating Liberia's 178th Independence Day on July 26, 2025, at an Investiture Ceremony.

Included in the citation of the many roles that Eminent Wettee has played for the unity of diaspora Liberians, President Boakai said, "In the early 1990s, under the leadership of the Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas (ULAA), you again, using your advocacy skills, joined other Liberians and US citizens in the immigration advocacy for Liberians on Temporary Protective Status (TPS) as well as Deferred Enforced Departure (DED).

"Between 2006 and 2008, you served as the 23rd President of ULAA. During that period, and as a direct result of the peaceful elections in Liberia, the United States Government decided to end TPS for Liberians in 2007, which would have seen the deportation of about 10,000 Liberians. As head of ULAA, you and your colleagues established partnerships with other immigration advocacy groups and lobbied the US government at all levels to extend those protections for Liberians. This advocacy paid off with the extension of the TPS and with the direction that DED be provided to every Liberian on TPS whose status was due to expire, to be given work authorization and traveling documents. Years later, those advocacies paid off again when Liberians were qualified for lawful permanent resident status under the Liberian Refugee Immigration Fairness Act, which also provided a direct pathway for American citizenship."

The President further praised the unity among Liberians in the diaspora. In December 2012, they along with the Liberian Embassy in Washington, D.C., met and developed a comprehensive strategy which led to the birth of an organization (ALCOD) to specifically advocate for a dual citizenship law in Liberia. "You became Chairman of ALCOD and since 2012, you have travelled the world rallying Liberians living abroad and requesting that they join the call along with their relatives, government officials, civil society organizations, legislators to amend the 1974 Aliens and Nationality Law or the Constitution of Liberia, to allow for dual citizenship in Liberia."

Even though an attempt at getting an amendment of the Constitution during the 2020 Referendum was defeated, Eminent Wettee and others' fighting spirit did not waiver. "As such, you and your fellow advocates became familiar faces in the legislative and executive corridors lobbying for dual citizenship under the theme, 'Once a Liberian, always a Liberian."' Their efforts finally paid off, and on July 22, 2022, the Amendments to the Alien and Nationality Law became law.

President Boakai further stated to Eminent Wettee in the citation that because of his "steadfastness and persistence as well as his love for country and fellow compatriots," he was admitting him in the "Humane Order of African Redemption" and conferred upon him the "Grade of Knight Commander", on Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Monrovia.

Also commending Eminent Wettee, on the advocacy of dual citizenship was the July 26th, 2025 Orator, Reverend Dr. Emmet L. Dunn. "We also extend special appreciation to Mr. Emmanuel Wettee and others, to include the Union of Liberian Association in America for leading this effort," Ambassador Dunn added.

Meanwhile, Eminent Wettee has expressed deep gratitude and shared the award with the family of ALCOD and its partners for their tireless advocacy. They include:

The Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas (ULAA)

The European Federation of Liberian Associations (EFLA)

The Federation of Liberian Communities in Australia (FOLICA), Inc.

The Conference of Liberian Organizations in the Southwestern United States (COLOSUS)

The United Liberian Association in Ghana (ULAG)

Liberia Advocacy for Change (LAFC)

The Coalition of Concerned Liberians (CCL)

The Liberian Association of Canada (LAC)

He also shared the honor with members of the 54th Legislature for amending the 1974 Aliens and Nationality Law and having it signed into law by the President. The Eminent also shares the honor with all advocates of dual citizenship, including Cllr. Seward Cooper, Cllr. Archibald F. Bernard and Atty. Alvin Teage Jalloh.